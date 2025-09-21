Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Ratsasan: Gripping 2-Hour 23-Minute Thriller with a Shocking Climax

This 2-hour 23-minute film will keep you on the edge of your seat with its mind-bending suspense. Every moment is filled with fear and anticipation, and the mystery deepens as the story unfolds. But the real bang is in the climax...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

2 घंटे 23 मिनट की ये फिल्म और दिमाग घुमा देने वाला सस्पेंस! इसका क्लाइमैक्स देखकर कांप उठेंगे आप
Rakshasudu (Image: X)

Crime Thriller Movie: The experience of a truly gripping suspense thriller is always memorable. Films that fill viewers with fear and astonishment remain etched in memory for a long time. 'Rakshasudu' is one such Telugu film that captivated audiences upon its release in 2018. This film is actually a remake of the Tamil film 'Ratsasan', adapted and enhanced for the Telugu audience, making it even more powerful. It's not just a police story; it's also an emotional journey.

Its Climax Will Leave You Trembling

In the film, Arun (Belllamkonda Sai Sreenivas), dreams of becoming a filmmaker and making thriller movies, but after his father's death, he has to abandon his dream and become a police officer. In his first assignment, he must solve the case of a serial killer brutally murdering school students.

The story revolves around how a successful director catches a psychopathic killer. Arun uses his filmmaking knowledge to face numerous challenges in understanding the psychology of the psychopathic killer. The film keeps the audience in suspense every moment.

Crime, Thriller, and Suspense

There are several reasons why 'Rakshasudu' is a superb crime thriller. It not only focuses on the investigation but also portrays the killer's psychology and the protagonist's personal emotions. The film's background music and cinematography elevate it to another level, making every suspenseful moment even more impactful. Director Ramesh Varma adapted the original story while retaining its essence, making it suitable for the Telugu audience.

Belllamkonda Sai Sreenivas played a serious role for the first time and portrayed it brilliantly. Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead, while Rajeev Kanakala, Saravanan, Vinay Roy, and Sujan play pivotal roles. Ghibran contributed a fantastic background score and music, helping to make the film a hit, and Amar Reddy edited the film. The film was produced under the Pen Movies banner.

Inspired by True Events

Ram Kumar directed and wrote the story for the Tamil film 'Ratsasan'. He created this film inspired by some true events. He based the story on an American serial killer named Ed Gein and incorporated some true events into the film for the killer's appearance and psychology.

Some scenes in the film are so close to real events that they create a terrifying feeling. After its success in Tamil, it was also made in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. 'Rakshasudu' is a film that will keep you glued to your seat for 2 hours and 23 minutes, and its climax will blow your mind.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 02:20 pm

English News / Entertainment / Ratsasan: Gripping 2-Hour 23-Minute Thriller with a Shocking Climax
