Ratsasan: Gripping 2-Hour 23-Minute Thriller with a Shocking Climax

Crime Thriller Movie: The experience of a truly gripping suspense thriller is always memorable. Films that fill viewers with fear and astonishment remain etched in memory for a long time. 'Rakshasudu' is one such Telugu film that captivated audiences upon its release in 2018. This film is actually a remake of the Tamil film 'Ratsasan', adapted and enhanced for the Telugu audience, making it even more powerful. It's not just a police story; it's also an emotional journey.