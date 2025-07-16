Ravi Teja's Father Passes Away: Family Mourns

Ravi Teja Father Passed Away: Fans of the South Indian film industry are in deep shock. Bhupatiraju Rajagopal Raju, the father of superstar Ravi Teja, has passed away. He was 90 years old. The actor's father breathed his last at his Hyderabad residence. The news has sent a wave of grief through the South Indian film industry.
According to a Times Now report, Ravi Teja's father, Bhupatiraju Rajagopal Raju, was a pharmacist by profession. He preferred to stay away from the limelight and lived a simple life. Bhupatiraju Rajagopal Raju is survived by his wife, Rajya Lakshmi, and two sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju. Details regarding the funeral arrangements are yet to be released.
Ravi Teja's third brother, and Rajgopal Raju's third son, Bharat Raju, died a few years ago in a car accident in Hyderabad. Bhupatiraju Rajgopal Raju hailed from Jaggampeta, Andhra Pradesh. His passing leaves a void in the family. Given Ravi Teja's immense popularity, his fans are offering condolences and paying tribute to his late father, Bhupatiraju Rajgopal Raju.