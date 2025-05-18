Jayam Ravi's Mother-in-Law Breaks Silence, Demands Proof Amidst Ex-Son-in-Law's Allegations

Sujatha Vijayakumar’s Heartbreak Addressing the allegations against her, Sujatha said, “I have been working as a producer in the film industry for the past 25 years. For the first time, I am having to respond to false accusations against myself.” Sujatha responded to the allegations made by Ravi, who claimed that her name was used for monetary gain. Sujatha stated, “I have never exploited Jayam Ravi’s name for money. Instead, I worked in innovative ways to protect Ravi’s image.”

Sujatha Demands Evidence for Allegations Sujatha further stated, "I cast Ravi in the lead role in three films: 'Adanga Maru', 'Bhoomi', and 'Siren'. I borrowed approximately ₹1100 crore from financiers for these films. 25 percent of that money was paid to Jayam Ravi as his salary. I have all the evidence: our contracts, the bank transfers to his account, and the taxes paid on his behalf. Now, Jayam Ravi has falsely accused me of forcing him to take responsibility for my debts. There is absolutely no truth to this. Even if I had only seen him as an actor, I wouldn't have forced him."

I Always Considered Ravi Like My Son Sujatha said, "I have always considered Ravi like my son. Therefore, I ensured he faced no difficulties. As a woman, at the time of each film's release, I signed everywhere for the loans taken and endured losses of several crores and immense mental stress. To this day, I am paying the interest on those loans myself. Even at the time of the release of 'Siren', Jayam Ravi promised to compensate for the losses by acting in an upcoming film, but he never signed to take responsibility for the debt."

The Breaking of My Daughter’s Home Hurts Sujatha Vijayakumar explained that she tried to meet Jayam Ravi several times, but he refused. “Like a mother, ten days ago I messaged him so we could meet and bring peace to the family, not to force him. Jayam Ravi claims I forced him to take responsibility for crores of rupees in debt. If such evidence exists, he can present it anywhere.”