Renowned Composer Charanjit Ahuja Dies After Zubeen Garg's Passing

Charanjit Ahuja Dies: The Punjabi music industry is mourning the loss of renowned music composer Charanjit Ahuja, who passed away at the age of 74 on Sunday. This sad news follows closely after the death of playback singer Jubin Garg. Ahuja had been battling cancer for some time and succumbed to the illness while undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.
Charanjit Ahuja is survived by his wife, Sangita Ahuja, and three sons, all of whom are involved in the music industry. His son, Sachin Ahuja, is a well-known Punjabi music producer. Ahuja, often referred to as the "Emperor of Punjabi Music," collaborated with many prominent Punjabi singers throughout his career. His compositions remain incredibly popular even today.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences on Ahuja's passing. Sharing a picture of Ahuja on X, he wrote: "The passing of music emperor Ustad Charanjit Ahuja Sahib is an irreplaceable loss for the music industry. The melodies he created will forever reign in the hearts of Punjabis. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God grant his soul a place at his feet."
Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi also expressed his grief over the passing of the great composer. Sharing a video with Charanjit Ahuja, Jassi wrote: "The king of Punjabi music, a master of music, a master of life, the guru of the whole world, Ustad Charanjit Sahib Ji, has bid farewell to this mortal world today. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to music and Punjabi folk songs."
During his long career, Charanjit Ahuja composed numerous hit songs for Punjabi films, including Ki Banu Duniya Da (1986), Gabhru Punjab Da (1986), Dushmani Jattan Di (1993), and Tufaan Singh (2017). He worked with legendary artists such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Gurdas Mann, Surinder Shinda, Kuldeep Manak, and many others, also mentoring several emerging artists. He had a music studio in Delhi but later moved to Mohali due to illness. Charanjit Ahuja's last rites will be performed on September 22, 2025, at Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.