Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Renowned Composer Charanjit Ahuja Dies After Zubeen Garg's Passing

The music industry has been dealt another blow following the death of Zubeen Garg. Renowned music composer Charanjit Ahuja has passed away, sending shockwaves through the music world.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

Charanjit Ahuja Dies
Charanjit Ahuja (Image: Patrika)

Charanjit Ahuja Dies: The Punjabi music industry is mourning the loss of renowned music composer Charanjit Ahuja, who passed away at the age of 74 on Sunday. This sad news follows closely after the death of playback singer Jubin Garg. Ahuja had been battling cancer for some time and succumbed to the illness while undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Death of Famous Music Composer

Charanjit Ahuja is survived by his wife, Sangita Ahuja, and three sons, all of whom are involved in the music industry. His son, Sachin Ahuja, is a well-known Punjabi music producer. Ahuja, often referred to as the "Emperor of Punjabi Music," collaborated with many prominent Punjabi singers throughout his career. His compositions remain incredibly popular even today.

CM Bhagwant Mann Pays Tribute

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences on Ahuja's passing. Sharing a picture of Ahuja on X, he wrote: "The passing of music emperor Ustad Charanjit Ahuja Sahib is an irreplaceable loss for the music industry. The melodies he created will forever reign in the hearts of Punjabis. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God grant his soul a place at his feet."

Jasbir Jassi Also Posts Tribute

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi also expressed his grief over the passing of the great composer. Sharing a video with Charanjit Ahuja, Jassi wrote: "The king of Punjabi music, a master of music, a master of life, the guru of the whole world, Ustad Charanjit Sahib Ji, has bid farewell to this mortal world today. He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to music and Punjabi folk songs."

Charanjit Ahuja's Hit Songs

During his long career, Charanjit Ahuja composed numerous hit songs for Punjabi films, including Ki Banu Duniya Da (1986), Gabhru Punjab Da (1986), Dushmani Jattan Di (1993), and Tufaan Singh (2017). He worked with legendary artists such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Gurdas Mann, Surinder Shinda, Kuldeep Manak, and many others, also mentoring several emerging artists. He had a music studio in Delhi but later moved to Mohali due to illness. Charanjit Ahuja's last rites will be performed on September 22, 2025, at Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

Share the news:

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 10:55 am

English News / Entertainment / Renowned Composer Charanjit Ahuja Dies After Zubeen Garg's Passing
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.