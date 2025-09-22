Renowned Composer Charanjit Ahuja Dies After Zubeen Garg's Passing

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences on Ahuja's passing. Sharing a picture of Ahuja on X, he wrote: "The passing of music emperor Ustad Charanjit Ahuja Sahib is an irreplaceable loss for the music industry. The melodies he created will forever reign in the hearts of Punjabis. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God grant his soul a place at his feet."