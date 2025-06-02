scriptRenowned Director Vikram Sugumaran Dies at 47 After Heart Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Renowned Director Vikram Sugumaran Dies at 47 After Heart Attack

Prominent South Indian director Vikram Sugumaran passed away this morning after suffering a heart attack. This is a deeply saddening piece of news from the South Indian film industry.

Jun 02, 2025 / 12:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Vikram Sugumaran Dies: Famous Tamil film director Vikram Sugumaran has passed away. He died of a heart attack in Chennai. The news has sent shockwaves through the South Indian film industry. Many are finding it hard to believe that Vikram Sugumaran is no longer with us. His co-workers and fans are expressing their shock and paying tribute.

Sugumaran Dies of Heart Attack

According to a report by Asianet, the 47-year-old director Vikram Sugumaran was travelling from Madurai to Chennai when his condition deteriorated on the bus. He experienced sudden chest pain. The director was rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead.

Industry Mourns the Passing of Vikram Sugumaran

Director Vikram Sugumaran was particularly known for his film ‘Madhayaanai Kootam’. This film was not only popular with audiences but also received critical acclaim. He was one of the prominent directors in the South Indian film industry.

South Indian Stars Post Tributes

Actor Shanthnu shared pictures with Vikram Sugumaran and wrote an emotional message: “RIP dearest brother @VikramSugumara3 I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed.” Actor Kayal Devaraj also expressed shock at the news of the director’s death, writing: “June 2nd, I can’t believe this news. Director and actor Vikram Sugumaran passed away suddenly due to a heart attack on a bus while travelling from Madurai to Chennai.”

Vikram Sugumaran Was a Big Name in Tamil Cinema

Vikram Sugumaran was a big name in Tamil cinema. He was born in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu. He started his career as an actor, working in films like ‘Poladhavan’ and ‘Kodiveeran’. In 2023, he returned to direction with the film ‘Raavan Kottam’, although this film was not a box office success. His last directorial venture was ‘Theeram Boram’.

