Renowned Director Vikram Sugumaran Dies at 47 After Heart Attack

Sugumaran Dies of Heart Attack According to a report by Asianet, the 47-year-old director Vikram Sugumaran was travelling from Madurai to Chennai when his condition deteriorated on the bus. He experienced sudden chest pain. The director was rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead.

#Rip dearest brother @VikramSugumara3

I've learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment

Gone too soon

You will be missed #RIPVikramSugumaran pic.twitter.com/U78l3olCWI — Shanthnu (@imKBRshanthnu) June 1, 2025 Industry Mourns the Passing of Vikram Sugumaran Director Vikram Sugumaran was particularly known for his film 'Madhayaanai Kootam'. This film was not only popular with audiences but also received critical acclaim. He was one of the prominent directors in the South Indian film industry.

ஜூன் 2, இச்செய்தியை நிஜமாகவே என்னால் நம்ப முடியவில்லை. மதுரையில் இருந்து பஸ்சில் சென்னைக்கு வரும்போது ஏற்பட்ட மாரடைப்பு காரணமாக, இயக்குனர் மற்றும் நடிகர் விக்ரம் சுகுமாரன் திடீரென்று மரணம் அடைந்தார்.#Madhayaanaikoottam #Raavanakottam Director

ஜூன் 2, இச்செய்தியை நிஜமாகவே என்னால் நம்ப முடியவில்லை. மதுரையில் இருந்து பஸ்சில் சென்னைக்கு வரும்போது ஏற்பட்ட மாரடைப்பு காரணமாக, இயக்குனர் மற்றும் நடிகர் விக்ரம் சுகுமாரன் திடீரென்று மரணம் அடைந்தார்.#Madhayaanaikoottam #Raavanakottam Director

Vikram Sugumaran Passed Away pic.twitter.com/1IWR6Qfvfi — Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) June 1, 2025 South Indian Stars Post Tributes Actor Shanthnu shared pictures with Vikram Sugumaran and wrote an emotional message: "RIP dearest brother @VikramSugumara3 I've learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed." Actor Kayal Devaraj also expressed shock at the news of the director's death, writing: "June 2nd, I can't believe this news. Director and actor Vikram Sugumaran passed away suddenly due to a heart attack on a bus while travelling from Madurai to Chennai."