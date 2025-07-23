23 July 2025,

Entertainment

Richa Chadha Opens Up About Fears After Welcoming Her Daughter

Richa Chadha has made a surprising statement regarding the birth of her daughter. Read the full story to know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

बेटी के जन्म लेने पर ऋचा चड्ढा को सताया डर, कहा- हम भारत में है, मुझे बंदूक...
Richa Chadha (Actress's X)

Richa Chadha: Several Bollywood actresses are known for their outspoken nature, and Richa Chadha is one of them. Chadha recently made a startling statement about the birth of her daughter, leaving many wondering about the safety of girls in India. She expressed that while motherhood is a special experience, she felt a sense of fear. In an interview with Lilly Singh, Chadha openly discussed her emotional response to discovering her pregnancy.

Richa Chadha’s Fear After Her Daughter’s Birth…

In her statement, Richa Chadha said, “When you live with a lot of freedom, everything seems good, but then you have to take responsibility for another human being. Feeding the baby for the first six months is a huge commitment. But my initial reaction was fear. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, is my life over now?’” She further added, “I thought, ‘We live in India, so I’ll have to buy a gun.’ But I quickly changed that thought, and then I thought, ‘No, no, we’ll see what happens. We’ll raise our daughter to be strong, like us.’”

Concerns about her daughter’s safety in India

The actress’s statement highlights her anxieties regarding her daughter’s safety in India. She explicitly stated her desire to raise her daughter to be strong enough to face any challenges. Richa shared an emotional video on Instagram for her daughter Zuneyra’s first birthday, offering glimpses into her pregnancy and early motherhood.

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 11:41 am

English News / Entertainment / Richa Chadha Opens Up About Fears After Welcoming Her Daughter
