Richa Chadha Opens Up About Fears After Welcoming Her Daughter

In her statement, Richa Chadha said, “When you live with a lot of freedom, everything seems good, but then you have to take responsibility for another human being. Feeding the baby for the first six months is a huge commitment. But my initial reaction was fear. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, is my life over now?’” She further added, “I thought, ‘We live in India, so I’ll have to buy a gun.’ But I quickly changed that thought, and then I thought, ‘No, no, we’ll see what happens. We’ll raise our daughter to be strong, like us.’”