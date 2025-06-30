‘Panchayat 4’ Actress Sanvikaa Speaks Out on Nepotism

Sanvikaa’s Strong Statement on Nepotism In the interview, Sanvikaa stated, “I’m still anxious about nepotism, but I don’t want to say much about it. However, it’s true that things become easier if you come from a specific background. Everyone has their own battles.” She continued, “Giving auditions is one fight, and even when you start getting work, the struggle continues. An actor faces new battles at every stage of their life. My point was simply that some people don’t have to fight for basic things, like respect and equal treatment, which others get without asking. Why do we have to prove ourselves, fight repeatedly, to earn that respect?”

Sanvikaa's post, which is also going viral, reads: "Sometimes I wish I were an insider, or came from a powerful background. Things would be easier. Respect and equal treatment would come easily, and there would be fewer struggles."