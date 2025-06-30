‘Panchayat 4’ Actress Sanvikaa Speaks Out on Nepotism

Statement On Nepotism: Sanvikaa, the actress who rose to prominence playing the character of Rinky in the web series ‘Panchayat’, is currently enjoying the success of the show’s fourth season. She recently posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story, hinting at a lack of respect within the industry. In a recent interview, Sanvikaa elaborated on this post and the ‘insider-outsider’ debate.
Sanvikaa’s Strong Statement on Nepotism
In the interview, Sanvikaa stated, “I’m still anxious about nepotism, but I don’t want to say much about it. However, it’s true that things become easier if you come from a specific background. Everyone has their own battles.” She continued, “Giving auditions is one fight, and even when you start getting work, the struggle continues. An actor faces new battles at every stage of their life. My point was simply that some people don’t have to fight for basic things, like respect and equal treatment, which others get without asking. Why do we have to prove ourselves, fight repeatedly, to earn that respect?”
Sanvikaa’s post, which is also going viral, reads: “Sometimes I wish I were an insider, or came from a powerful background. Things would be easier. Respect and equal treatment would come easily, and there would be fewer struggles.”
Sanvikaa is Selective About Projects
It’s worth noting that Sanvikaa has been very selective about her projects, but since ‘Panchayat’, she has started receiving lead roles. She is now getting many opportunities. However, she explained, “I’m just waiting for the right project. I don’t want to disappoint my fans.”