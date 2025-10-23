Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rishabh Tandon’s Wife Pens Emotional Post for Husband

Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon has bid farewell to the world at the age of 35. After his death, his Russian wife Olesya has shared an emotional post, in which she has expressed her love for her husband.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Rishabh Tandon Wife Olesya Wrote an Emotional Post

Rishabh Tandon and Wife Olesya (Image: Instagram)

Rishabh Tandon Wife Olesya Emotional Post: 'I can't believe you've left me...', 'Ye Aashiqui' and 'Ishq Fakiraana', are some of the songs for which actor-singer Rishabh Tandon was known. He passed away at the age of 35 in Delhi due to a heart attack. The singer's sudden death has devastated his family and fans. Now, Rishabh's wife Olesya has shared an emotional post after her husband's death. In this post, she also shared details about Rishabh's funeral.

Olesya Nedobegova Tandon's Emotional Post

Rishabh Tandon's wife, Olesya Nedobegova Tandon, remembered her husband's zest for life and wrote that he will always live on in everyone's hearts. Olesya wrote in her social media post, "A life lived with full spirit – a person filled with laughter, love, and a heart that touched everyone they met. Join us in celebrating the incredible life and memories of our beloved Rishabh, whose smile and enthusiasm will forever live on in our hearts."

Wife's Post in Memory of Rishabh Goes Viral

Olesya also shared a photo of Rishabh Tandon in her post, in which the singer is seen holding a guitar. For your information, Rishabh was as brilliant a singer as he was a powerful actor. His fans used to call him by the name 'Fakir'. Meanwhile, Olesya wrote in another post, "I have no words... you left me... my dear husband, friend, partner... I swear I will fulfill all your dreams... you are not dead, you are with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my king."

Social Media Users Are Commenting

Rishabh's admirers and fans are commenting on his wife Olesya's post. Fans are also offering strength to Olesya and paying tribute to the singer.

Who is Rishabh's wife Olesya Nedobegova Tandon?

Rishabh Tandon's wife, Olesya Nedobegova Tandon, is a Russian actress and model. The couple got married in 2019. It is noteworthy that Rishabh and Olesya first met in Uzbekistan. They fell in love at first sight, and their love grew to the extent of marriage.

