RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence on Yuzvendra Chahal Affair Rumours

आरजे महविश ने युजवेंद्र चहल संग अफेयर पर दिया बयान
RJ Mahvash Reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal Affair Rumours: Since Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma, rumours of an affair with RJ Mahvash have been circulating. The two have been seen together on several occasions. Social media is also abuzz with claims that Chahal cheated on his wife with RJ Mahvash. RJ Mahvash has now responded to these rumours about her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal, describing the impact these reports have had on her.
RJ Mahvash Reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal Affair Rumours
RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal are good friends; they have often shared photos together and expressed happiness over each other’s achievements. Mahvash spoke to Free Press General. When asked about her life and her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal, she said, “There was a time when I felt like giving up because I couldn’t handle all the fake trolls and rumours. I used to wonder why people were doing this to me. I’m just a girl trying to live my life. Why are they being so mean to me when they don’t even know the truth? I wanted to quit everything – social media, public life.”
RJ Mahvash Distressed by Fake News
RJ Mahvash further stated, “I wanted to get back to a normal life. Distressed by these rumours, I felt like hiding away in the mountains and selling Maggi to make a living. Many times I felt like going online and responding to the trolls, telling them to stop spreading fake news because it’s not true. But then I realised that I couldn’t answer every question and I couldn’t explain myself to everyone.”
RJ Mahvash Chooses to Remain Silent
RJ Mahvash said, “It’s not my responsibility to account for these people, nor are they paying my bills, so let them be. I won’t offer any explanations to anyone.”