RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence on Yuzvendra Chahal Affair Rumours

RJ Mahvash Reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal Affair Rumours RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal are good friends; they have often shared photos together and expressed happiness over each other’s achievements. Mahvash spoke to Free Press General. When asked about her life and her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal, she said, “There was a time when I felt like giving up because I couldn’t handle all the fake trolls and rumours. I used to wonder why people were doing this to me. I’m just a girl trying to live my life. Why are they being so mean to me when they don’t even know the truth? I wanted to quit everything – social media, public life.”

RJ Mahvash Distressed by Fake News RJ Mahvash further stated, “I wanted to get back to a normal life. Distressed by these rumours, I felt like hiding away in the mountains and selling Maggi to make a living. Many times I felt like going online and responding to the trolls, telling them to stop spreading fake news because it’s not true. But then I realised that I couldn’t answer every question and I couldn’t explain myself to everyone.” RJ Mahvash further stated, “I wanted to get back to a normal life. Distressed by these rumours, I felt like hiding away in the mountains and selling Maggi to make a living. Many times I felt like going online and responding to the trolls, telling them to stop spreading fake news because it’s not true. But then I realised that I couldn’t answer every question and I couldn’t explain myself to everyone.”