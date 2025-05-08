RJ Mahvash's OTT Debut: Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Delight

Yuzvendra Chahal Reaction to RJ Mahvash’s Series: Yuzvendra Chahal, currently making waves in the IPL, has seen his rumoured girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, achieve a significant milestone. RJ Mahvash’s new web series has premiered on OTT. She announced this herself via a post. RJ Mahvash will be seen as a heroine in ‘Pyaar, Paisa aur Profit’. This web series was released on Amazon Prime on 7 May. Yuzvendra Chahal posted about it, praising and congratulating RJ Mahvash.
Yuzvendra Chahal’s Post on RJ Mahvash Becoming a Heroine
RJ Mahvash stars alongside Neel Bhupalam, Mihir Rajda, and Shivangi Khedkar in the Prime Video series ‘Pyaar, Paisa aur Profit’. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player. Yuzvendra Chahal posted on Instagram, sharing the poster of his rumoured girlfriend’s web series and writing, ‘Congratulations Mahvash. I am proud of you.’ RJ Mahvash herself had shared the trailer of her series, writing in the caption, ‘My first series as a lead actress.’ Reactions have started pouring in on social media, with users commenting and speculating about their relationship.
RJ Mahvash’s Bold Scenes in the Series
RJ Mahvash has several bold scenes in her new series, and Yuzvendra Chahal liked the video. This has surprised many. One user wrote, ‘Chahal bhai won’t be seen watching this scene.’ Another wrote, ‘Chahal bhai, we are with you. Don’t worry. We won’t watch this series either.’ A third wrote, ‘Instagram’s algorithm… even liked this post from Chahal bhai’s account.’
After Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash Enters OTT
Following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal has frequently been seen with RJ Mahvash. Photos of them watching matches in the stadium and Chahal being cheered on by RJ Mahvash during the IPL have surfaced. This has led to social media speculation about their relationship. Chahal’s comment on RJ Mahvash becoming a heroine has further fuelled these rumours. Despite these reports, both maintain they are good friends.