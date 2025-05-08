RJ Mahvash's OTT Debut: Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Delight

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Post on RJ Mahvash Becoming a Heroine RJ Mahvash stars alongside Neel Bhupalam, Mihir Rajda, and Shivangi Khedkar in the Prime Video series ‘Pyaar, Paisa aur Profit’. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player. Yuzvendra Chahal posted on Instagram, sharing the poster of his rumoured girlfriend’s web series and writing, ‘Congratulations Mahvash. I am proud of you.’ RJ Mahvash herself had shared the trailer of her series, writing in the caption, ‘My first series as a lead actress.’ Reactions have started pouring in on social media, with users commenting and speculating about their relationship.

RJ Mahvash’s Bold Scenes in the Series RJ Mahvash has several bold scenes in her new series, and Yuzvendra Chahal liked the video. This has surprised many. One user wrote, ‘Chahal bhai won’t be seen watching this scene.’ Another wrote, ‘Chahal bhai, we are with you. Don’t worry. We won’t watch this series either.’ A third wrote, ‘Instagram’s algorithm… even liked this post from Chahal bhai’s account.’ RJ Mahvash has several bold scenes in her new series, and Yuzvendra Chahal liked the video. This has surprised many. One user wrote, ‘Chahal bhai won’t be seen watching this scene.’ Another wrote, ‘Chahal bhai, we are with you. Don’t worry. We won’t watch this series either.’ A third wrote, ‘Instagram’s algorithm… even liked this post from Chahal bhai’s account.’