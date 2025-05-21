Ruchi Gujjar: Cannes Debutant Who Wore PM Modi's Photo as Jewellery

Who is Ruchi Gujjar? Wearing a Necklace with PM Modi’s Photo Ruchi Gujjar has become a talking point at Cannes not just for her fashion choices but also for her powerful message. She is an Indian model, actress, and former Miss Haryana 2023. Regarding her choice of necklace, Ruchi Gujjar stated, “This necklace is more than just jewellery. It’s a tribute to my Prime Minister, who has given India a new identity. I want to take this pride to the world.” Her look was steeped in Indian tradition from head to toe: a Jaipur mirror-work dress, a dupatta with hand-embroidered zari work, a maang tikka, bangles, and red alta. Ruchi’s look transcended mere fashion; it became a cultural performance.

Big Fan of PM Modi Speaking about herself, Ruchi revealed that she graduated from Maharani College, Jaipur, and comes from a humble Gujjar family. She shared, "When I dreamt of acting, I first had to convince my family. My mother was apprehensive, but today she is proud of me, and my father has been my biggest supporter from day one."