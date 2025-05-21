scriptRuchi Gujjar: Cannes Debutant Who Wore PM Modi's Photo as Jewellery | Latest News | Patrika News
Ruchi Gujjar: Cannes Debutant Who Wore PM Modi's Photo as Jewellery

This year, a new face is making headlines at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Ruchi Gujjar has garnered attention not just for her style or gowns, but more so for her outspoken admiration of PM Modi.

May 21, 2025 / 12:44 pm

Patrika Desk

Who is Ruchi Gujjar
Ruchi Gujjar at Cannes 2025: The 78th Cannes Film Festival is underway, showcasing numerous new faces from the fashion world, Hollywood, and Bollywood. One name that has captured the attention on the red carpet is Ruchi Gujjar, who has gone viral for her outfit. Ruchi made her Cannes debut in a traditional gold lehenga, but it wasn’t her dress that caught everyone’s eye, but rather her necklace – a custom-made piece featuring a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was no ordinary piece of jewellery; it was a bold statement dedicated to India’s strength and leadership. So, who is Ruchi Gujjar, and why did she wear a necklace with PM Modi’s image? Let’s find out…

Who is Ruchi Gujjar? Wearing a Necklace with PM Modi’s Photo

Ruchi Gujjar has become a talking point at Cannes not just for her fashion choices but also for her powerful message. She is an Indian model, actress, and former Miss Haryana 2023. Regarding her choice of necklace, Ruchi Gujjar stated, “This necklace is more than just jewellery. It’s a tribute to my Prime Minister, who has given India a new identity. I want to take this pride to the world.” Her look was steeped in Indian tradition from head to toe: a Jaipur mirror-work dress, a dupatta with hand-embroidered zari work, a maang tikka, bangles, and red alta. Ruchi’s look transcended mere fashion; it became a cultural performance.
Ruchi Gujjar At Cannes 2025

Big Fan of PM Modi

Speaking about herself, Ruchi revealed that she graduated from Maharani College, Jaipur, and comes from a humble Gujjar family. She shared, “When I dreamt of acting, I first had to convince my family. My mother was apprehensive, but today she is proud of me, and my father has been my biggest supporter from day one.”
Ruchi Gujjar At Cannes 2025

Ruchi Gujjar Aspires to Work in South Cinema (Ruchi Gujjar Wish Work in South Cinema)

Ruchi began her career with music videos ‘Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi’ and ‘Heli Mein Chor’. These songs brought her into the limelight, and now she has her sights set on South Indian cinema. She expressed her desire to work in South films, citing the audience’s deep appreciation for storytelling.

