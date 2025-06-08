Sacred Games Controversy: Anurag Kashyap Slams Netflix CEO

Netflix CEO Comments on ‘Sacred Games’ Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos appeared on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, where he discussed Sacred Games. He said, “If I had the chance again, I would have released this show two years later. A more easily understandable show would have been a better option for the debut of an Indian series on Netflix. The audience would have understood it better. Because it took the Indian audience some time to understand Sacred Games.”

Anurag Kashyap Reprimands Netflix CEO Anurag Kashyap reprimanded Ted for this statement. He was angered by the comment. Posting on social media, he said, "Tech people are fools when it comes to storytelling, but Ted Sarandos is the definition of foolishness." Kashyap further stated that Ted's thinking has now clarified everything.