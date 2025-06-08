scriptSacred Games Controversy: Anurag Kashyap Slams Netflix CEO | Latest News | Patrika News
Sacred Games Controversy: Anurag Kashyap Slams Netflix CEO

Netflix’s first Indian series, ‘Sacred Games’, is in the headlines following a controversy. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ comments on the series angered director Anurag Kashyap, who publicly reprimanded him.

Jun 08, 2025 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Anurag Kashyap Sacred Games: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has commented on Anurag Kashyap’s web series ‘Sacred Games’. He stated that the debut of such an Indian series on Netflix was not ideal. Director Anurag Kashyap criticised and reprimanded Sarandos for this statement. Let’s understand the full story…

Netflix CEO Comments on ‘Sacred Games’

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos appeared on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, where he discussed Sacred Games. He said, “If I had the chance again, I would have released this show two years later. A more easily understandable show would have been a better option for the debut of an Indian series on Netflix. The audience would have understood it better. Because it took the Indian audience some time to understand Sacred Games.”
Anurag Kashyap Sacred Games

Anurag Kashyap Reprimands Netflix CEO

Anurag Kashyap reprimanded Ted for this statement. He was angered by the comment. Posting on social media, he said, “Tech people are fools when it comes to storytelling, but Ted Sarandos is the definition of foolishness.” Kashyap further stated that Ted’s thinking has now clarified everything.

Anurag Kashyap’s Series Released in 2018

‘Sacred Games’ was released on Netflix in 2018. It was the first Indian series on Netflix. The series was based on Vikram Chandra’s novel. Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap directed it. Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey played the main roles.

