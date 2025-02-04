Saif Ali Khan at Juhu hotel for ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ teaser launch

Saif-Ali-Khan-Jaideep-Ahlawat This marks the actor’s first public appearance since a knife attack. He was seen wearing a denim shirt and pants, looking “cool” at the Netflix event, sporting a moustache. Actor Stabbed Multiple Times An assailant attacked Saif in his Bandra residence, entering his youngest son Jeh’s room. The actor, bleeding profusely, took himself to the hospital, with his son Taimur present at the time. This marks the actor’s first public appearance since a knife attack. He was seen wearing a denim shirt and pants, looking “cool” at the Netflix event, sporting a moustache.An assailant attacked Saif in his Bandra residence, entering his youngest son Jeh’s room. The actor, bleeding profusely, took himself to the hospital, with his son Taimur present at the time.

Media reports stated that doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife from his wound. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds while trying to fight off the attacker. He received six wounds, two considered serious due to their proximity to his spine.

The incident occurred when the assailant allegedly broke into his Bandra home, attacked his domestic help, and Saif intervened. The police are currently investigating the matter. The assailant, Shahzaad, has been arrested. New details continue to emerge in this case.