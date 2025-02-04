scriptSaif Ali Khan at Juhu hotel for ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ teaser launch | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan at Juhu hotel for ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ teaser launch

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Saif Ali Khan was recently seen at a public event. This marks the actor’s first public appearance since the attack.

MumbaiFeb 04, 2025 / 08:33 am

Patrika Desk

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted at a five-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. According to reports, the actor attended the teaser launch of his upcoming web series, ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’. He is sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his role in Paatal Lok.
Saif-Ali-Khan-Jaideep-Ahlawat
Saif-Ali-Khan-Jaideep-Ahlawat
This marks the actor’s first public appearance since a knife attack. He was seen wearing a denim shirt and pants, looking “cool” at the Netflix event, sporting a moustache.

 

Actor Stabbed Multiple Times

An assailant attacked Saif in his Bandra residence, entering his youngest son Jeh’s room. The actor, bleeding profusely, took himself to the hospital, with his son Taimur present at the time.
Media reports stated that doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife from his wound. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds while trying to fight off the attacker. He received six wounds, two considered serious due to their proximity to his spine.
The incident occurred when the assailant allegedly broke into his Bandra home, attacked his domestic help, and Saif intervened.

The police are currently investigating the matter. The assailant, Shahzaad, has been arrested. New details continue to emerge in this case.
Watch Video-

 
Saif Ali Khan Latest Video

News / Entertainment / Saif Ali Khan at Juhu hotel for ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ teaser launch

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

Special

28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Assembly: Government Tables Anti-Conversion Bill, Opposition Calls it Propaganda

Political

Rajasthan Assembly: Government Tables Anti-Conversion Bill, Opposition Calls it Propaganda

12 hours ago

Chandrika Tandon Wins First Grammy for ‘Triveni’ at Grammys 2025

Entertainment

Chandrika Tandon Wins First Grammy for ‘Triveni’ at Grammys 2025

15 hours ago

Son of Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan Dies by Suicide

National News

Son of Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan Dies by Suicide

15 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Chandrika Tandon Wins First Grammy for ‘Triveni’ at Grammys 2025

Entertainment

Chandrika Tandon Wins First Grammy for ‘Triveni’ at Grammys 2025

15 hours ago

Maha Kumbh 2025: 5 Reasons Why Mamta Kulkarni Lost Her Mahamandaleshwar Title

Entertainment

Maha Kumbh 2025: 5 Reasons Why Mamta Kulkarni Lost Her Mahamandaleshwar Title

3 days ago

Sky Force Box Office Day 8: Sky Force Rocks on Friday, Collection Takes Off on 8th Day

Bollywood

Sky Force Box Office Day 8: Sky Force Rocks on Friday, Collection Takes Off on 8th Day

3 days ago

Bobby Deol Returns as Baba Nirala in Explosive ‘Ashram 3’ Teaser

OTT News

Bobby Deol Returns as Baba Nirala in Explosive ‘Ashram 3’ Teaser

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.