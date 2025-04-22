Saif Ali Khan's New Home in Qatar: Actor Reveals Unique Features

Saif Ali Khan New House: Actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that he has purchased a luxurious property in The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, Doha, Qatar. Saif spoke openly about this beautiful island property at a press event organised by the Alfardan Group. Let’s find out what he found special about this place.
Saif Ali Khan Purchases Luxurious Property in Doha
Bollywood’s renowned actor Saif Ali Khan recently purchased a stunning and luxurious property in Doha, the capital of Qatar. This property is located in the St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl. At a press event organised by the Alfardan Group, Saif shared his experiences related to this special place.
Qatar’s Peace and Beauty Captivate
Saif mentioned that he loved the place because of Qatar’s security, natural beauty, and its proximity to India. He described it as ‘An ideal place’ for his family and said that the atmosphere made him feel like a ‘home away from home’.
A Perfect Combo of Luxury and Privacy
Saif highly praised the property’s peacefulness, private atmosphere, and excellent amenities. He explained that he experienced the beauty of this place firsthand when he stayed there for a shoot. According to him, “The view, the food, the lifestyle and pace of life, and these are some of the things that led me to make this decision.”
Spending Peaceful Moments with Family
Saif also shared that he is very excited to bring his family, especially his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, to this new property. He feels that it could be a wonderful and safe place for his children as well.
Saif’s Properties Spread Across the Globe
In addition, Saif Ali Khan already owns properties in several locations. He has a luxurious apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, the famous Pataudi Palace in Haryana, and also private homes in London and Gstaad (Switzerland).