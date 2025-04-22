scriptSaif Ali Khan's New Home in Qatar: Actor Reveals Unique Features | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan's New Home in Qatar: Actor Reveals Unique Features

Saif Ali Khan Impressed by Qatar’s Beauty and Security: A Perfect Blend of Luxury and Privacy. Let’s explore the interesting features of Saif’s new abode.

Apr 22, 2025 / 05:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Saif Ali Khan New House: Actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that he has purchased a luxurious property in The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, Doha, Qatar. Saif spoke openly about this beautiful island property at a press event organised by the Alfardan Group. Let’s find out what he found special about this place.

Saif Ali Khan Purchases Luxurious Property in Doha

Bollywood’s renowned actor Saif Ali Khan recently purchased a stunning and luxurious property in Doha, the capital of Qatar. This property is located in the St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl. At a press event organised by the Alfardan Group, Saif shared his experiences related to this special place.

Qatar’s Peace and Beauty Captivate

Saif mentioned that he loved the place because of Qatar’s security, natural beauty, and its proximity to India. He described it as ‘An ideal place’ for his family and said that the atmosphere made him feel like a ‘home away from home’.

A Perfect Combo of Luxury and Privacy

Saif highly praised the property’s peacefulness, private atmosphere, and excellent amenities. He explained that he experienced the beauty of this place firsthand when he stayed there for a shoot. According to him, “The view, the food, the lifestyle and pace of life, and these are some of the things that led me to make this decision.”

Spending Peaceful Moments with Family

Saif also shared that he is very excited to bring his family, especially his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, to this new property. He feels that it could be a wonderful and safe place for his children as well.

Saif’s Properties Spread Across the Globe

In addition, Saif Ali Khan already owns properties in several locations. He has a luxurious apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, the famous Pataudi Palace in Haryana, and also private homes in London and Gstaad (Switzerland).

News / Entertainment / Saif Ali Khan's New Home in Qatar: Actor Reveals Unique Features

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald Loot’ Bag Turns Heads

National News

Parliament: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald Loot’ Bag Turns Heads

in 2 hours

Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

Business

Gold price shoots past ₹1 lakh mark, see rates in your city

2 hours ago

Shakti Dubey Tops UPSC 2024

National News

Shakti Dubey Tops UPSC 2024

in 3 hours

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

2 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla: Bollywood Actor Enters the World of Snakes

Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla: Bollywood Actor Enters the World of Snakes

in 5 hours

Saif Ali Khan's New Home in Qatar: Actor Reveals Unique Features

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan's New Home in Qatar: Actor Reveals Unique Features

in 4 hours

TV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship

TV News

TV Actor Lalit Manchanda Dies by Suicide Amidst Financial Hardship

in 3 hours

ED Issues Notice to Superstar Mahesh Babu in Money Laundering Case

Tollywood

ED Issues Notice to Superstar Mahesh Babu in Money Laundering Case

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.