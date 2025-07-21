Saiyaara Accused of Copying Korean Film: Users Claim Striking Similarities

Saiyaara Movie Copy Korean Film: Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara is currently giving blockbuster films a run for their money. It's continuously breaking records, achieving feats unseen in a long time. Director Mohit Suri's film has achieved what many others haven't. People are flocking to theatres to watch it, and many are seen leaving with tears in their eyes; clips of these emotional moments are going viral on the internet. Amidst all the buzz, social media users are commenting and claiming the film is a copy of a Korean film.
On social media, some claim that Saiyaara is a copy of a Korean film. People say that the Indian film Saiyaara has a plot strikingly similar to the 2004 Korean film ‘A Moment to Remember’. The story, from beginning to end, is remarkably alike in both films. This news has elicited varied reactions on social media, with some praising it and others criticizing it harshly.
One user wrote, “Mohit Suri always makes original films.” Another wrote, “Most things are the same in both films. Both films have the same story and ending.” A third wrote, “Mohit Suri and his love for South Korean films. Ek Villain was also inspired by I Saw The Devil.”
Speaking of the Korean film ‘A Moment to Remember’, directed by John H. Lee, this film was released in 2004 and received immense love from audiences. Currently, this film is available to stream on Netflix. Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda's film ‘Saiyaara’ is a low-budget film that is being praised for its music, story, and acting. The film marks Aneet and Ahan's debut and is being hailed as a spectacular debut. In just 3 days, the film's gross collection has neared ₹100 crore.