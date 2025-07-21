Saiyaara Accused of Copying Korean Film: Users Claim Striking Similarities

Saiyaara Movie Copy Korean Film: Ahan Pandey and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara is currently giving blockbuster films a run for their money. It's continuously breaking records, achieving feats unseen in a long time. Director Mohit Suri's film has achieved what many others haven't. People are flocking to theatres to watch it, and many are seen leaving with tears in their eyes; clips of these emotional moments are going viral on the internet. Amidst all the buzz, social media users are commenting and claiming the film is a copy of a Korean film.