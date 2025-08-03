Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's LinkedIn Profile Goes Viral

The actress's profile, which is going viral on the internet, was created during her studies at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University. According to the profile, Aneet was a Political Science student and also completed an internship at Vistara Airlines. Furthermore, she describes herself as a singer-songwriter and actor. But what touched most people was her 'About Me' section. In it, she simply wrote about her keen interest in society, politics, and acting, and how all of this is changing her way of thinking. However, this profile hasn't been updated for quite some time.