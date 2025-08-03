3 August 2025,

Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's LinkedIn Profile Goes Viral

Saiyaara's box office success is mirrored by the buzz surrounding its star cast. Currently, Aneet Padda's LinkedIn account is going viral, leaving many surprised by its contents.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 03, 2025

Saiyaara Aneet Padda Linkedin Account viral
Aneet Padda (Image: Patrika)

Saiyaara Aneet Padda LinkedIn Account: Even after the release of Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's film Saiyaara is creating a storm at the box office. Meanwhile, everyone is eager to know every update about the film's stars. Actress Aneet Padda is in the headlines not just for her brilliant acting in the film, but also because of her old LinkedIn profile, which is currently going viral on social media.

Padda's LinkedIn Account Goes Viral

Since the release of the film ‘Saiyaara', it has been creating a sensation in theatres, and fans are excited to learn more about Aneet Padda. Meanwhile, a user unearthed Aneet's old LinkedIn profile and shared it on Reddit with the caption 'Beauty with Brains'. What happened next? The post went viral in no time, and people started discussing Aneet's background extensively.

Users Commenting on Reddit

The actress's profile, which is going viral on the internet, was created during her studies at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University. According to the profile, Aneet was a Political Science student and also completed an internship at Vistara Airlines. Furthermore, she describes herself as a singer-songwriter and actor. But what touched most people was her 'About Me' section. In it, she simply wrote about her keen interest in society, politics, and acting, and how all of this is changing her way of thinking. However, this profile hasn't been updated for quite some time.

Aneet Padda's Film Saiyaara Makes a Huge Earning

Fans are commenting extensively on this post of Aneet Padda. One user wrote, "She doesn't look like a Bollywood debut actress. Her simplicity is very real." Another wrote, "It feels like the girl sitting next to me in class has suddenly become a screen star." A third wrote, "Stunningly beautiful." Released on July 18th, the film ‘Saiyaara’ has grossed approximately ₹290 crore so far. At this rate, the film may soon enter the ₹300 crore club.

