Saiyaara's Title Track Breaks Records, Trends Globally

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's acting and the film's emotional story have won the hearts of the audience. The film has grossed ₹200 crore in nine days, but its title track is not far behind. 'Saiyaara' is the first Bollywood song to reach number 7 on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart, becoming the first Hindi film song to feature in the global top 10 list. This is a historic milestone not only for Bollywood but also for Indian music on the global stage.