Saiyaara's Title Track Breaks Records, Trends Globally

The film 'Saiyaara', starring Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda, released on 18 July, continues to break box office records. Now, the film's title track has also achieved phenomenal success, trending globally, including in India. Let's find out its ranking…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 27, 2025

Saiyaara Title Track
Saiyaara (Image Source: Patrika)

Saiyaara Title Track: Following the release of the film 'Saiyaara', Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have become overnight stars. The film is a massive hit, and everything related to it is generating significant public interest. The title track of Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' is also creating a buzz. The song 'Saiyaara' is incredibly popular. The 'Saiyaara' title track is a sensation on music platforms. On Spotify, it has become the first Bollywood song to reach the Global Top 50 chart, achieving a remarkable ranking. Let's find out its position… the song 'Saiyaara Tu To Badla Nahin Hai…'

Saiyaara Title Track Made A Record

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's acting and the film's emotional story have won the hearts of the audience. The film has grossed ₹200 crore in nine days, but its title track is not far behind. 'Saiyaara' is the first Bollywood song to reach number 7 on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart, becoming the first Hindi film song to feature in the global top 10 list. This is a historic milestone not only for Bollywood but also for Indian music on the global stage.

Saiyaara Title Track Trending at Number Seven in Top 50

On Spotify India, all six tracks from 'Saiyaara' are currently in the top 10. The title song, 'Saiyaara', held the number 1 position for five consecutive days. The popularity of 'Dhun', 'Barbad' (Reprise), 'Hamasafar', 'Tum Ho To', and 'Saiyaara' continues to grow daily, and the album is being hailed as the best album of the year.

Recorded 3.61 million streams in 24 hours

The title track of the 'Saiyaara' song recorded 3.61 million streams in 24 hours on Spotify India, setting a new record for a Bollywood song in a single day. Globally, it recorded 3.87 million streams in a single day. The song is also a huge hit on social media.

Published on:

27 Jul 2025 11:24 pm

English News / Entertainment / Saiyaara's Title Track Breaks Records, Trends Globally
