BB19: Salman Khan Jabs Elvish Yadav Over Snake Venom Case

Salman Khan Digs At Elvish Yadav's Snake Venom Case: 'Bigg Boss 19' Weekend Ka Vaar was as entertaining as ever. Elvish Yadav made an entry on the show, bringing a wave of fun and laughter. The winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', Elvish, entered the house this time with a special task – 'Poison and Antidote'. However, the real twist came when Salman Khan playfully teased Elvish about his past controversy.
When Elvish Yadav arrived on stage at the beginning of the show, Salman, with a smile, said, "Here comes Elvish Yadav, who will hang the system." Elvish then jokingly replied, "I have come to remove the poison from within the housemates." To this, Salman immediately retorted, "You have an old connection with poison." Elvish, smiling at Salman's remark, agreed, "Quite old."
Salman further quipped, "Alright, so now you've started giving antidotes too?" Salman was referring to Elvish Yadav's snake venom case, which was quite a topic of discussion a few months ago. In that case, Elvish was accused of using snake venom at a rave party. He denied all allegations, and the case is still under investigation.
After the playful banter with Salman, Elvish directly entered the Bigg Boss house and initiated the 'Poison and Antidote' task. During this task, the housemates targeted each other fiercely. Zeishan Quadri was the first to give an antidote to Kunickaa Sadanand, saying, "If there have been 100 issues in this house, Kunickaa ji is definitely involved in 95 of them."
Meanwhile, Abhishek Bajaj targeted Farhana Bhatt, saying, "If we talk about poison, it's impossible not to mention Farhana. But you're not that important, sit back down." Amaal Mallik, showing diplomacy, gave the antidote to Ashnoor Kaur, stating that she is the leader of the group. To this, Elvish again jokingly remarked, "No matter how much antidote you give her, her poison won't disappear." Indeed, Elvish Yadav's entry and the task created a lot of buzz in the 'Bigg Boss' house and entertained the audience.
