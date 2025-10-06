BB19: Salman Khan Jabs Elvish Yadav Over Snake Venom Case

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bajaj targeted Farhana Bhatt, saying, "If we talk about poison, it's impossible not to mention Farhana. But you're not that important, sit back down." Amaal Mallik, showing diplomacy, gave the antidote to Ashnoor Kaur, stating that she is the leader of the group. To this, Elvish again jokingly remarked, "No matter how much antidote you give her, her poison won't disappear." Indeed, Elvish Yadav's entry and the task created a lot of buzz in the 'Bigg Boss' house and entertained the audience.