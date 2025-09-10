Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Salman Khan Skips Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19; Two Stars to Replace Him

This week's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ will be quite different, as Salman Khan will not be hosting the show this week. Let's find out why…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Salman Khan skip BB 19 Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 19 (Image: X)

Bigg Boss 19 Salman Khan: 'Bigg Boss 19' will disappoint fans this week. Salman Khan will not be hosting the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes on 13th and 14th September. Two Bollywood superstars will be filling in for him. Salman's absence is due to his commitment to filming his upcoming movie, a decision that has sparked a flurry of comments on social media from his fans.

Salman Khan Will Not Host 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Salman Khan's absence from Bigg Boss 19 is attributed to his departure for Ladakh on Tuesday to film 'Battle of Galwan'. The shoot is expected to last several days, preventing him from returning to Mumbai to host the 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. Let's find out who the two stars replacing him are...

These Two Superstars Will Be the Hosts

Bigg Boss 19 fans need not despair! Two big Bollywood stars will be taking over hosting duties in Salman Khan's absence. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be the guest hosts for this weekend, the 13th and 14th of September.

Akshay Kumar to Host Bigg Boss for the First Time

This will mark Akshay Kumar's first time hosting 'Bigg Boss'. It will be interesting to see what advice he gives the housemates and the impact his presence has on the show. For Arshad Warsi, it's a homecoming of sorts; he hosted the first season of 'Bigg Boss'. His return to the show after so many years will be a surprise for fans.

Akshay and Arshad will also use this opportunity to promote their upcoming film, 'Jolly LLB 3'. The trailer for the film was recently released, and the film is slated for release on September 19th.

Filming Begins for 'Battle of Galwan'

Filming for Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' has commenced in Ladakh, despite the challenging weather conditions, to ensure timely completion of the extensive action sequences. Salman Khan will be seen in a new look in the film, which has been well-received by his fans. Chitrangda Singh will also star in the film.

Related Topics

TV News

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 04:02 pm

Entertainment / Salman Khan Skips Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19; Two Stars to Replace Him
Patrika Site Logo

