16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan': When Will the Film Release?

Several reports are circulating regarding Salman Khan's new film, 'Battle of Galwan'. New information regarding its release date has now emerged.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Battle Of Galwan Release Date prediction
Battle of Galwan (Image Source: Patrika)

Even before the launch of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan is in the headlines for his upcoming film. Recently, Salman Khan himself shared the first poster of Battle of Galwan. Following this, the actress's name in the film has also been confirmed, officially announced by the makers themselves. Actress Chitrangda Singh will be seen romancing Salman Khan.

Release Date Remains Uncertain

Fans are quite excited about the release date of Salman Khan's film. Every year, the actor's fans eagerly await the release of his film during Eid. However, reports suggest that this time, Salman Khan will not be releasing his film 'Battle of Galwan' during Eid. The reason behind this is also being reported.

Will Not Release on Eid

Bollywood Hungama, citing sources, reported that the makers will not release it on Eid because three films are already slated for release on that occasion. On Eid, March 19th, 2025, 'Toxic', Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4', and Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Love and War' are all set to release. This is the reason Salman Khan has decided not to release his film on Ramadan Eid.

Audiences Will Have to Wait more

According to the report, two months are being considered for the release of Battle Of Galwan: January and June. There are several releases between these two months, and the holy month of Ramadan will also begin in the third week of February. Therefore, these two months are under consideration. The producers will make a decision soon, after which the official release date will be announced.

Battle of Galwan Post-Production Could Take Time

The makers of Battle of Galwan are planning to complete the shooting in 55-56 days. Therefore, it is being said that they will complete it in January. However, only six months remain. If post-production takes time, June will be decided. The film may not be released on Bakrid either.

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 03:17 pm

English News / Entertainment / Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan': When Will the Film Release?
