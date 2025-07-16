Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan': When Will the Film Release?

Even before the launch of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan is in the headlines for his upcoming film. Recently, Salman Khan himself shared the first poster of Battle of Galwan. Following this, the actress's name in the film has also been confirmed, officially announced by the makers themselves. Actress Chitrangda Singh will be seen romancing Salman Khan.
Fans are quite excited about the release date of Salman Khan's film. Every year, the actor's fans eagerly await the release of his film during Eid. However, reports suggest that this time, Salman Khan will not be releasing his film 'Battle of Galwan' during Eid. The reason behind this is also being reported.
Bollywood Hungama, citing sources, reported that the makers will not release it on Eid because three films are already slated for release on that occasion. On Eid, March 19th, 2025, 'Toxic', Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4', and Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Love and War' are all set to release. This is the reason Salman Khan has decided not to release his film on Ramadan Eid.
According to the report, two months are being considered for the release of Battle Of Galwan: January and June. There are several releases between these two months, and the holy month of Ramadan will also begin in the third week of February. Therefore, these two months are under consideration. The producers will make a decision soon, after which the official release date will be announced.
The makers of Battle of Galwan are planning to complete the shooting in 55-56 days. Therefore, it is being said that they will complete it in January. However, only six months remain. If post-production takes time, June will be decided. The film may not be released on Bakrid either.