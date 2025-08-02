Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Makes Acting Debut in Viral Ad

At the start of the advertisement, Shera, hurriedly mounting an Instamart delivery scooter, says, "Brother, I'm here in just 10 minutes!" He then helps a woman waiting for an auto-rickshaw in the rain, saying, "I'm Shera, Bhai's bodyguard. I protect. That's why every Raksha Bandhan, girls without brothers make me their brother. They made me their brother; I did my duty. You're already siblings, do your duty – order Rakhis and gifts from Instamart, just in 10 minutes!"