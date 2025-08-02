2 August 2025,

Saturday

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Makes Acting Debut in Viral Ad

Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, has made his acting debut. He will soon be seen in an advertisement, and a video of the advertisement has already been released.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

Salman Khan Bodyguard Shera Acting Debut in Raksha Bandhan ad
Shera (Image Source: Patrika)

Salman Khan Bodyguard Shera Acting Debut: Bollywood's Salman Khan is once again in the headlines. This time, however, it's not for a new film, but for his bodyguard, Shera. As popular as Bhaijaan himself, Shera is making his acting debut in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for an online grocery delivery app. The advertisement video is rapidly going viral on social media, with people praising his powerful presence.

Shera Makes Acting Debut

Shera appears in a new Raksha Bandhan advertisement for Instamart. The video shows Shera acting as a 'brother' to several women in need, helping a woman get an auto-rickshaw in the rain and protecting another from a harassing classmate.

Shera Becomes 'Brother' and Protects Sisters

At the start of the advertisement, Shera, hurriedly mounting an Instamart delivery scooter, says, "Brother, I'm here in just 10 minutes!" He then helps a woman waiting for an auto-rickshaw in the rain, saying, "I'm Shera, Bhai's bodyguard. I protect. That's why every Raksha Bandhan, girls without brothers make me their brother. They made me their brother; I did my duty. You're already siblings, do your duty – order Rakhis and gifts from Instamart, just in 10 minutes!"

Shera's Real Name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly

Shera's advertisement was released about a week before Raksha Bandhan, on a Friday. From Friday night to Saturday morning, it was widely shared on Instagram by marketing pages and fan clubs. Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly. He has been Salman Khan's private bodyguard and head of security since 1995. He also runs a security firm called Tiger Security.

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 03:12 pm

English News / Entertainment / Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Makes Acting Debut in Viral Ad
