Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Father Dies After Long Illness

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Father Passes Away: Shera, the bodyguard who famously protects Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' (Salman Khan), is currently grieving the loss of his father, Sundar Singh Jolly, who passed away at the age of 88. He had been battling a serious illness, cancer, for some time. Salman Khan's fans also hold Shera in high regard, and as a result, users are paying tribute to his father on social media.