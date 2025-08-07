7 August 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Father Dies After Long Illness

The father of Shera has passed away. He had been battling a serious illness for a long time.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Salman Khan Bodyguard Shera Father Dies
Shera with father (Image: Patrika)

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Father Passes Away: Shera, the bodyguard who famously protects Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' (Salman Khan), is currently grieving the loss of his father, Sundar Singh Jolly, who passed away at the age of 88. He had been battling a serious illness, cancer, for some time. Salman Khan's fans also hold Shera in high regard, and as a result, users are paying tribute to his father on social media.

Shera Announces His Father's Passing

Shera himself has released an official statement regarding his father's passing. He wrote, “My father, Shri Sundar Singh Jolly, passed away today. His final journey will commence at 4 pm from my residence: 1902, The Park Luxury Residence, near Lokhandwala Back Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai.” Many are now offering their condolences and support to Shera during this difficult time.

Shera's Earlier Birthday Tribute to His Father

Earlier this year, Shera shared a special post on his father's birthday. He wrote in the caption, “My God, my father, my inspiration, the strongest man, happy 88th birthday! Whatever strength I possess comes from you. Always love you, Papa!”

Shera Runs His Own Security Company

A well-known face alongside the superstar, Shera has been seen with Salman for decades. He also owns a celebrity security company called Tiger Security. This famous bodyguard has also worked with other Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Katrina Kaif. He has also provided security for international stars like Mike Tyson and Justin Bieber.

Share the news:

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 01:20 pm

English News / Entertainment / Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Father Dies After Long Illness
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.