Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Father Dies After Long Illness

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Father Passes Away: Shera, the bodyguard who famously protects Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' (Salman Khan), is currently grieving the loss of his father, Sundar Singh Jolly, who passed away at the age of 88. He had been battling a serious illness, cancer, for some time. Salman Khan's fans also hold Shera in high regard, and as a result, users are paying tribute to his father on social media.
Shera himself has released an official statement regarding his father's passing. He wrote, “My father, Shri Sundar Singh Jolly, passed away today. His final journey will commence at 4 pm from my residence: 1902, The Park Luxury Residence, near Lokhandwala Back Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai.” Many are now offering their condolences and support to Shera during this difficult time.
Earlier this year, Shera shared a special post on his father's birthday. He wrote in the caption, “My God, my father, my inspiration, the strongest man, happy 88th birthday! Whatever strength I possess comes from you. Always love you, Papa!”
A well-known face alongside the superstar, Shera has been seen with Salman for decades. He also owns a celebrity security company called Tiger Security. This famous bodyguard has also worked with other Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Katrina Kaif. He has also provided security for international stars like Mike Tyson and Justin Bieber.