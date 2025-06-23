Salman Khan’s ‘Fauji’ Look Goes Viral

Salman Khan: Actor Salman Khan is preparing for his upcoming films. However, there is much buzz surrounding Salman’s next film, a project by Apoorva Lakhia based on the Galwan Valley. It’s reported that he will be playing a soldier (‘fauji‘). Salman Khan’s previous film, Sikandar, was a box office flop. Before that, ‘Tiger 3‘ also underperformed. The actor has chosen his projects carefully, and his new look has been revealed, exciting his fans.
Salman’s New Avatar Goes Viral on Social Media
In the film, Salman Khan will be seen in the avatar of a soldier. Prior to this, the actor recently appeared on ‘The Great Kapil Sharma Show‘, where he discussed marriage, divorce, and alimony. Salman Khan recently shared a picture on Instagram where he looks quite stylish in shades, also flaunting a Being Human t-shirt.
Talking about films, a previous look of Bhaijaan surfaced where he was spotted in a car. Fans speculated this to be his look for an upcoming film. Salman Khan is now set to begin work on his film soon. Fans are speculating that his look will be similar to this.
Salman to Appear as an Army Officer
According to reports, Salman Khan’s look is going to be completely changed, and he will undergo a transformation for his upcoming film. The actor is fully preparing to play an army officer. The look test for Salman is scheduled for early July. Pre-production work has already begun. Currently, the first 25-day schedule is set in Ladakh, where several action sequences will be shot.