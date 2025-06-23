Salman Khan’s ‘Fauji’ Look Goes Viral

Salman’s New Avatar Goes Viral on Social Media In the film, Salman Khan will be seen in the avatar of a soldier. Prior to this, the actor recently appeared on ‘The Great Kapil Sharma Show‘, where he discussed marriage, divorce, and alimony. Salman Khan recently shared a picture on Instagram where he looks quite stylish in shades, also flaunting a Being Human t-shirt.

Talking about films, a previous look of Bhaijaan surfaced where he was spotted in a car. Fans speculated this to be his look for an upcoming film. Salman Khan is now set to begin work on his film soon. Fans are speculating that his look will be similar to this.