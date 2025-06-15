Salman Khan’s Hilarious Take on Divorce, Alimony, and Marriage on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Salman Khan’s Jocular Remarks on Marriage In the video, Salman Khan quips that people used to show sacrifice and patience in relationships. Now, he says, a slight snoring or a raised foot at night can lead to divorce—a small misunderstanding is enough to end a marriage, often resulting in the wife taking half the assets. Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu are shown laughing heartily in the video.
Fan Reactions The video has elicited diverse reactions. One user commented, “You said it perfectly; marriage has become a business.” Another wrote, “Finally, Bhaijaan took the men’s side.” A third user stated, “He’s speaking the truth. He would have been the best father and husband, but God had other plans.” A fourth user echoed, “He spoke the truth.”