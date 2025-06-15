scriptSalman Khan’s Hilarious Take on Divorce, Alimony, and Marriage on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ | Salman Khan&#39;s Hilarious Take on Divorce, Alimony, and Marriage on Netflix&#39;s &#39;The Great Indian Kapil Show&#39; | Latest News | Patrika News
Salman Khan’s Hilarious Take on Divorce, Alimony, and Marriage on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

The Great Indian Kapil Show is soon to stream on Netflix, with Salman Khan as its first guest. A recently released Netflix video promoting the show has sparked a wave of amusing reactions on social media.

Jun 15, 2025 / 12:06 pm

Patrika Desk

Salman Khan’s humorous take on divorce: A short video clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show, set to stream on Netflix from 21 June 2025, is going viral. The episode features superstar Salman Khan as the first guest, and in this clip, he jests about modern relationships, marriage, divorce, and alimony. The video has sparked a wave of amusing reactions on social media.

Salman Khan’s Jocular Remarks on Marriage

In the video, Salman Khan quips that people used to show sacrifice and patience in relationships. Now, he says, a slight snoring or a raised foot at night can lead to divorce—a small misunderstanding is enough to end a marriage, often resulting in the wife taking half the assets. Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu are shown laughing heartily in the video.

Fan Reactions

The video has elicited diverse reactions. One user commented, “You said it perfectly; marriage has become a business.” Another wrote, “Finally, Bhaijaan took the men’s side.” A third user stated, “He’s speaking the truth. He would have been the best father and husband, but God had other plans.” A fourth user echoed, “He spoke the truth.”

