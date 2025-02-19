scriptSalman Khan's 'Sikandar' Poster Unleashes Powerful Look; Fans React | Latest News | Patrika News
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Poster Unleashes Powerful Look; Fans React

Salman Khan’s new film ‘Sikandar’ has released a new poster showcasing his powerful look. The action film, slated for release on Eid 2025, will also star Rashmika Mandanna.

MumbaiFeb 19, 2025 / 09:53 am

Patrika Desk

Sikandar Poster: Salman Khan’s most awaited film, ‘Sikandar’, continues to be the talk of the town. Fans are eagerly awaiting every new update about the film, and now the makers have given another big surprise. On the occasion of Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday, a new, impressive poster of ‘Sikandar’ was released, creating a sensation on social media.

Poster Increased Fan Excitement

The poster showcases Salman Khan’s powerful look, clearly indicating that the film will be packed with intense action and emotion. There is already immense excitement among fans for ‘Sikandar’, and this new poster has further heightened their anticipation. Users flooded the comments section upon seeing the poster. One user commented: “Show us if you have the guts!”
The film’s makers are gradually releasing new information to build anticipation, but a significant part of the story remains a secret.

A Big Surprise on 27 February!

Along with the poster release, the production house shared a special message on social media. They wrote, “To all our beloved fans, your patience is very important to us. On Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday, we have brought this small gift for you. A big surprise awaits you on February 27th.” This announcement has made fans even more excited, as everyone now awaits February 27th, when a major revelation about the film is expected.

‘Sikandar’ to Release on Eid 2025

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this film is slated for release on Eid 2025. Notably, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in this film. This is the first time this pair is coming together, which has also generated considerable excitement among fans.
The film’s teasers and posters indicate that ‘Sikandar’ will be a large-scale, high-octane action film showcasing a powerful avatar of Salman Khan. Fans are expecting the film to be a blockbuster and are eagerly awaiting every update.

