Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Poster Unleashes Powerful Look; Fans React

Poster Increased Fan Excitement The poster increased fans excitement The poster showcases Salman Khan's powerful look, clearly indicating that the film will be packed with intense action and emotion. There is already immense excitement among fans for 'Sikandar', and this new poster has further heightened their anticipation. Users flooded the comments section upon seeing the poster. One user commented: "Show us if you have the guts!"

A Big Surprise on 27 February! Along with the poster release, the production house shared a special message on social media. They wrote, "To all our beloved fans, your patience is very important to us. On Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday, we have brought this small gift for you. A big surprise awaits you on February 27th." This announcement has made fans even more excited, as everyone now awaits February 27th, when a major revelation about the film is expected. The film's makers are gradually releasing new information to build anticipation, but a significant part of the story remains a secret.

‘Sikandar’ to Release on Eid 2025 Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this film is slated for release on Eid 2025. Notably, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in this film. This is the first time this pair is coming together, which has also generated considerable excitement among fans.

The film’s teasers and posters indicate that ‘Sikandar’ will be a large-scale, high-octane action film showcasing a powerful avatar of Salman Khan. Fans are expecting the film to be a blockbuster and are eagerly awaiting every update.