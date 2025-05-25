Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Streaming on Netflix After 56 Days

Streaming on Netflix The film ‘Sikandar’ is now available on Netflix. Netflix shared a poster on its official Instagram account, which reads “Heard many people were waiting for Sikandar? Sikandar has arrived to rule Netflix. Watch Sikandar, on Netflix on May 25th.”

The announcement was made yesterday. The film is now available to viewers on Netflix.

About the Film ‘Sikandar’ ‘Sikandar’ is an action-thriller film where Salman Khan plays Raja Sanjay Rajkot, and the entire story revolves around him. The story takes a dramatic turn when he confronts the son of a corrupt politician. This confrontation changes Sikandar’s life forever.