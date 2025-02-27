Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser: Why the 3:33 PM Release Time?

The teaser for Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film, ‘Sikandar’, is set to release today, 27 February, at 3:33 PM. An interesting reason is being cited for this specific time, further piquing fans’ curiosity. Since the film’s announcement, audiences have eagerly awaited every update. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
When and at What Time Will the ‘Sikandar’ Teaser Be Released?
Nadiadwala Grandson, the film’s production company, recently announced the teaser’s release time on social media. The post read, “The wait is almost over! Set your reminders, the Sikandar teaser will be released on February 27th at 3:33 PM.”
On 18 February, Salman Khan’s intense look was revealed in the film’s first poster released on Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday. Since then, fans have anticipated a major update, and now the teaser is finally releasing.
The Significance of the 3:33 PM Timing for Sikandar
The film’s teaser release time has sparked much discussion among fans. On social media, one fan asked, “Why 3:33 PM? Is there a specific reason behind this time?” Another fan responded that director A.R. Murugadoss’s lucky number is 9. Adding 3 + 3 + 3 = 9, making it an auspicious number for him. This is why the teaser was decided to be released at 3:33 PM.
Interestingly, Murugadoss chose 11:07 AM for the first teaser released on 26 December, which also adds up to 9. This clearly shows his preference for specific timings in his films.
Sikandar’s Powerful Star Cast
Salman Khan will be seen in a powerful and different avatar in this film. He will be starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. This marks their first on-screen collaboration, generating significant excitement among fans. The film also features other prominent stars including Kajal Aggarwal, Satyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Kishor. The film’s casting has already generated considerable buzz, and the teaser will now reveal their looks.
Sikandar Release Date
The release of Salman Khan’s films on Eid has become a tradition, and this year is no different. ‘Sikandar’ will have a worldwide theatrical release on March 30th, 2025, on Eid. As always, Salman Khan’s film has generated immense buzz. Audiences are highly enthusiastic about the film’s action, story, and star cast.
Enormous Excitement Among Fans
Fans are incredibly excited about the film. Even before the ‘Sikandar’ teaser release, social media is abuzz with discussions. All eyes are now on the anticipated release at 3:33 PM. It will be interesting to see Salman Khan’s style in this teaser and the extent of the surprise it holds for fans.