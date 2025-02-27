scriptSalman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser: Why the 3:33 PM Release Time? | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser: Why the 3:33 PM Release Time?

Sikandar Teaser: The teaser for Salman Khan’s film, ‘Sikandar’, will be released today at 3:33 PM. Fans are quite excited to watch it. Let’s find out the special things about its teaser!

MumbaiFeb 27, 2025 / 02:25 pm

Patrika Desk

Sikandar Teaser

Sikandar Teaser

The teaser for Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film, ‘Sikandar’, is set to release today, 27 February, at 3:33 PM. An interesting reason is being cited for this specific time, further piquing fans’ curiosity. Since the film’s announcement, audiences have eagerly awaited every update. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

When and at What Time Will the ‘Sikandar’ Teaser Be Released?

Instagram embed from Nadiadwala Grandson’s account announcing the teaser release time.

Nadiadwala Grandson, the film’s production company, recently announced the teaser’s release time on social media. The post read, “The wait is almost over! Set your reminders, the Sikandar teaser will be released on February 27th at 3:33 PM.”
On 18 February, Salman Khan’s intense look was revealed in the film’s first poster released on Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday. Since then, fans have anticipated a major update, and now the teaser is finally releasing.

The Significance of the 3:33 PM Timing for Sikandar

Twitter embed showing a fan questioning the significance of the 3:33 PM release time.

The film’s teaser release time has sparked much discussion among fans. On social media, one fan asked, “Why 3:33 PM? Is there a specific reason behind this time?” Another fan responded that director A.R. Murugadoss’s lucky number is 9. Adding 3 + 3 + 3 = 9, making it an auspicious number for him. This is why the teaser was decided to be released at 3:33 PM.
Interestingly, Murugadoss chose 11:07 AM for the first teaser released on 26 December, which also adds up to 9. This clearly shows his preference for specific timings in his films.

Sikandar’s Powerful Star Cast

Salman Khan will be seen in a powerful and different avatar in this film. He will be starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. This marks their first on-screen collaboration, generating significant excitement among fans. The film also features other prominent stars including Kajal Aggarwal, Satyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Kishor. The film’s casting has already generated considerable buzz, and the teaser will now reveal their looks.

Sikandar Release Date

The release of Salman Khan’s films on Eid has become a tradition, and this year is no different. ‘Sikandar’ will have a worldwide theatrical release on March 30th, 2025, on Eid. As always, Salman Khan’s film has generated immense buzz. Audiences are highly enthusiastic about the film’s action, story, and star cast.

Enormous Excitement Among Fans

Fans are incredibly excited about the film. Even before the ‘Sikandar’ teaser release, social media is abuzz with discussions. All eyes are now on the anticipated release at 3:33 PM. It will be interesting to see Salman Khan’s style in this teaser and the extent of the surprise it holds for fans.

News / Entertainment / Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser: Why the 3:33 PM Release Time?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Indian student in coma after US accident; father pleads for urgent visa, ministry contacts US

World

Indian student in coma after US accident; father pleads for urgent visa, ministry contacts US

in 5 hours

Jaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held

Special

Jaipur: Rave party busted, 70 female students among 150 held

41 minutes ago

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Couple blackmails BJP leader with morphed photos, demands Rs 10 lakh

1 hour ago

Security Breach at Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Fan Grabs Afghan Player After Victory

Sports

Security Breach at Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Fan Grabs Afghan Player After Victory

in 3 hours

Latest Entertainment

Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Bobby Deol’s Performance Praised by Prakash Jha

Entertainment

Aashram Season 3 Part 2: Bobby Deol’s Performance Praised by Prakash Jha

2 hours ago

Katrina Kaif Performs Ganga Aarti in Saffron at Maha Kumbh 2025

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Performs Ganga Aarti in Saffron at Maha Kumbh 2025

2 days ago

Farah Khan Faces FIR After making offensive remarks about Holi

Entertainment

Farah Khan Faces FIR After making offensive remarks about Holi

5 days ago

Hina Khan’s Cancer Battle: A Plea for Prayers and Donations

TV News

Hina Khan’s Cancer Battle: A Plea for Prayers and Donations

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.