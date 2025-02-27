Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser: Why the 3:33 PM Release Time?

When and at What Time Will the ‘Sikandar’ Teaser Be Released? Instagram embed from Nadiadwala Grandson’s account announcing the teaser release time. Nadiadwala Grandson, the film’s production company, recently announced the teaser’s release time on social media. The post read, “The wait is almost over! Set your reminders, the Sikandar teaser will be released on February 27th at 3:33 PM.” Nadiadwala Grandson, the film’s production company, recently announced the teaser’s release time on social media. The post read, “The wait is almost over! Set your reminders, the Sikandar teaser will be released on February 27th at 3:33 PM.”

On 18 February, Salman Khan’s intense look was revealed in the film’s first poster released on Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday. Since then, fans have anticipated a major update, and now the teaser is finally releasing.

The Significance of the 3:33 PM Timing for Sikandar Twitter embed showing a fan questioning the significance of the 3:33 PM release time. The film’s teaser release time has sparked much discussion among fans. On social media, one fan asked, “Why 3:33 PM? Is there a specific reason behind this time?” Another fan responded that director A.R. Murugadoss’s lucky number is 9. Adding 3 + 3 + 3 = 9, making it an auspicious number for him. This is why the teaser was decided to be released at 3:33 PM. The film’s teaser release time has sparked much discussion among fans. On social media, one fan asked, “Why 3:33 PM? Is there a specific reason behind this time?” Another fan responded that director A.R. Murugadoss’s lucky number is 9. Adding 3 + 3 + 3 = 9, making it an auspicious number for him. This is why the teaser was decided to be released at 3:33 PM.

Interestingly, Murugadoss chose 11:07 AM for the first teaser released on 26 December, which also adds up to 9. This clearly shows his preference for specific timings in his films. Sikandar’s Powerful Star Cast Salman Khan will be seen in a powerful and different avatar in this film. He will be starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. This marks their first on-screen collaboration, generating significant excitement among fans. The film also features other prominent stars including Kajal Aggarwal, Satyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Kishor. The film’s casting has already generated considerable buzz, and the teaser will now reveal their looks.

Sikandar Release Date The release of Salman Khan’s films on Eid has become a tradition, and this year is no different. ‘Sikandar’ will have a worldwide theatrical release on March 30th, 2025, on Eid. As always, Salman Khan’s film has generated immense buzz. Audiences are highly enthusiastic about the film’s action, story, and star cast.