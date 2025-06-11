scriptSalman Khan's Stunning Transformation Leaves Fans Amazed | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Salman Khan's Stunning Transformation Leaves Fans Amazed

Salman Khan is once again in the headlines. His new look has social media buzzing, with people saying the Bhaijaan looks 20 years younger than his actual age.

Jun 11, 2025 / 11:43 am

Patrika Desk

Salman Khan Transformation: Actor Salman Khan is often trolled for his looks, but this time he has delighted his fans. His new photo, which has surfaced online, is creating a sensation. It seems the Dabangg actor has worked incredibly hard on his physique. People are showering their favourite actor with praise in the comments section, with some even claiming he looks 20 years younger.

Salman Khan’s Co-star Saajan Shares Photo

Salman Khan will soon be seen in his new film, Race 3, and this picture was shared by his Race 3 co-star, Saajan. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a black t-shirt. Since the release of Sikander, Salman has been paying close attention to his fitness. He has also shared several pictures of himself working out. This new look of the Dabangg Khan is going viral. It seems Salman is preparing himself for a film and is going to surprise his fans with his incredible physique.

People Commenting on Salman Khan’s Photo

People are commenting on Bhaijaan’s new picture. One user wrote, “Bhaijaan is getting back in shape.” Another wrote, “Salman looks very hot.” A third user wrote, “Salman looks 20 years younger than his age.” Yet another user wrote, ‘Bhaijaan is making a comeback’.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Patriotic Film

Regarding Salman Khan’s upcoming projects, there is news that he will soon be seen in a war film, and he is preparing himself for the same. It is being said that a patriotic film is being made on the Galwan Valley. It will be based on a real army officer, Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu. This character is going to be the most difficult and challenging for Salman. The actor has not played such a character in his film career so far. The film is being made by Apoorva Lakhia. If all goes well, this film will be in theatres by next year.

