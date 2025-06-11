Salman Khan's Stunning Transformation Leaves Fans Amazed

Salman Khan’s Co-star Saajan Shares Photo Salman Khan will soon be seen in his new film, Race 3, and this picture was shared by his Race 3 co-star, Saajan. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a black t-shirt. Since the release of Sikander, Salman has been paying close attention to his fitness. He has also shared several pictures of himself working out. This new look of the Dabangg Khan is going viral. It seems Salman is preparing himself for a film and is going to surprise his fans with his incredible physique.

People Commenting on Salman Khan's Photo People are commenting on Bhaijaan's new picture. One user wrote, "Bhaijaan is getting back in shape." Another wrote, "Salman looks very hot." A third user wrote, "Salman looks 20 years younger than his age." Yet another user wrote, 'Bhaijaan is making a comeback'.