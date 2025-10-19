Sam Rivers Death: Music Industry Suffers Major Blow as Famous Guitarist Dies at 48

It is important to note that the cause of Sam Rivers' death has not yet been publicly disclosed. However, a report has emerged that in 2015, Sam had to leave the band for a period due to liver-related illnesses. In an interview during that time, he revealed that his illness was caused by excessive alcohol consumption. After this illness, he quit drinking alcohol. He underwent treatment following doctors' advice and adhered to all necessary instructions. Following medical advice, he also had a liver transplant.