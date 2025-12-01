Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding Rumour: Ex-Wife Posts Cryptic Message Amidst Second Marriage Buzz with Raj

Amidst the rumours spreading on social media these days, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are reportedly going to get married on Monday at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The actress frequently visits the Isha Yoga Center, and now rumours are rife that she is going to start this new chapter of her life at the same yoga center. However, there has been no official information from Samantha or Raj yet, which has further increased the suspense among fans.