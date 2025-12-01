Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding Rumour: Ex-Wife Posts Cryptic Message Amidst Second Marriage Buzz with Raj

Four years after their divorce, rumours of Samantha and Raj's second marriage are gaining momentum, creating an atmosphere of curiosity and discussion among their fans. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife has posted a cryptic message.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

तलाक के 4 साल बाद सामंथा और राज की दूसरी शादी की अफवाहों के बीच, एक्स-वाइफ ने किया क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding Rumour (Image: X)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding Rumour: South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's rumoured second wedding is currently spreading rapidly on social media. Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorced her husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021, and now her relationship is being linked with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. According to reports, Samantha and Raj are going to get married today, December 1st.

Amidst rumours of Samantha and Raj's second wedding

South actor Naga Chaitanya has moved on in his life by marrying Shobhita Dhulipala for the second time, and now fans want actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to also settle down soon. It is worth noting that Samantha is reportedly dating Raj Nidimoru, the famous director of the series 'The Family Man'.

Amidst the rumours spreading on social media these days, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are reportedly going to get married on Monday at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The actress frequently visits the Isha Yoga Center, and now rumours are rife that she is going to start this new chapter of her life at the same yoga center. However, there has been no official information from Samantha or Raj yet, which has further increased the suspense among fans.

Filmmaker's ex-wife Shyamali De

Meanwhile, a cryptic post by Raj's ex-wife Shyamali De has gone viral, adding more intrigue to the entire matter. Users are connecting this to Raj and Samantha's rumoured relationship, but she shared a quote on her Instagram story that reads, "Desperate people do desperate things." Shyamali's post comes at a time when rumours of Raj's wedding are gaining momentum, leading to various speculations among users.

On the work front, Samantha first worked with Raj in 'The Family Man 2'. It was during this show that she made her Hindi debut. It is said that she and Naga Chaitanya separated during the shooting of this show. It is rumoured that Samantha and Raj's closeness began to grow on set. Samantha then also worked on Raj's other show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', which led to rumours of their relationship.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 12:30 pm

English News / Entertainment / Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding Rumour: Ex-Wife Posts Cryptic Message Amidst Second Marriage Buzz with Raj

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Shehnaaz Gill Pens Emotional Note, Says Shehbaz Is ‘Winner in Her Eyes’

'बिग बॉस में तुम मेरे लिए विजेता हो...' शहनाज गिल ने भाई शहबाज के लिए किया ऐसा पोस्ट
TV News

Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash for Allegedly Mocking 'Maa Chamunda' in Viral Video

Ranveer Singh trolled after he 'mocking' Rishab Shetty Kantara act calling Chavundi Daiva female ghost
Bollywood

Salman Khan’s Pain Emerges Six Days After Dharmendra’s Demise

Salman Khan gets emotional over Dharmendra demise said At the end life goes on
Bollywood

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ BO Collection 2nd Day: Will it Surpass ‘Saiyaara’?

शंकर के एकतरफा प्यार ने जीता फैंस का दिल, ये क्या 'सैयारा' से आगे निकली जाएगी ये फिल्म
Bollywood

Veteran Actor Umesh Dies After Dharmendra with Over 400 Films

Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away at 80 battle of liver cancer after dharmendra death
Tollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.