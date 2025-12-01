Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding Rumour: Ex-Wife Posts Cryptic Message Amidst Second Marriage Buzz with Raj

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding Rumour (Image: X)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding Rumour: South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's rumoured second wedding is currently spreading rapidly on social media. Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorced her husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021, and now her relationship is being linked with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. According to reports, Samantha and Raj are going to get married today, December 1st.
South actor Naga Chaitanya has moved on in his life by marrying Shobhita Dhulipala for the second time, and now fans want actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to also settle down soon. It is worth noting that Samantha is reportedly dating Raj Nidimoru, the famous director of the series 'The Family Man'.
Amidst the rumours spreading on social media these days, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are reportedly going to get married on Monday at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The actress frequently visits the Isha Yoga Center, and now rumours are rife that she is going to start this new chapter of her life at the same yoga center. However, there has been no official information from Samantha or Raj yet, which has further increased the suspense among fans.
Meanwhile, a cryptic post by Raj's ex-wife Shyamali De has gone viral, adding more intrigue to the entire matter. Users are connecting this to Raj and Samantha's rumoured relationship, but she shared a quote on her Instagram story that reads, "Desperate people do desperate things." Shyamali's post comes at a time when rumours of Raj's wedding are gaining momentum, leading to various speculations among users.
On the work front, Samantha first worked with Raj in 'The Family Man 2'. It was during this show that she made her Hindi debut. It is said that she and Naga Chaitanya separated during the shooting of this show. It is rumoured that Samantha and Raj's closeness began to grow on set. Samantha then also worked on Raj's other show 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', which led to rumours of their relationship.
