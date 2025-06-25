Sana Khan's Emotional Farewell: Tears Flow at Mother's Passing

Grief over Mother’s Passing, Watch Video Sana Khan herself shared the sad news of her mother’s death on Tuesday via her social media handle, writing that ‘her mother has returned to Allah.’ However, a video also surfaced on social media showing Sana and her mother’s body being taken away in an ambulance, which has deeply moved her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla) Sana, standing with other women, is seen weeping inconsolably in memory of her mother. You can see Sana walking away in tears, and her family is standing by her during this difficult time. Many users on social media have also offered her encouragement, noting that Sana has always been very close to her mother.