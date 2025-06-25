scriptSana Khan's Emotional Farewell: Tears Flow at Mother's Passing | Latest News | Patrika News
Sana Khan's Emotional Farewell: Tears Flow at Mother's Passing

Sana Khan’s mother has passed away. A video of Sana Khan weeping and expressing her grief is going viral on social media.

Jun 25, 2025 / 12:10 pm

Patrika Desk

Sana Khan (social media)

Sana Khan: Sana Khan’s mother has passed away. Sana’s mother, Saida, breathed her last on 24 June after a prolonged illness. A video of Sana weeping profusely is going viral on social media, clearly showing her sorrow.

Grief over Mother’s Passing, Watch Video

Sana Khan herself shared the sad news of her mother’s death on Tuesday via her social media handle, writing that ‘her mother has returned to Allah.’ However, a video also surfaced on social media showing Sana and her mother’s body being taken away in an ambulance, which has deeply moved her fans.
 
 
 
 
 
Sana, standing with other women, is seen weeping inconsolably in memory of her mother. You can see Sana walking away in tears, and her family is standing by her during this difficult time. Many users on social media have also offered her encouragement, noting that Sana has always been very close to her mother.

Munawar Faruqui’s Wife Mehjabi Visits Sana’s Home, Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
