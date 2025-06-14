scriptSana Makbul Reveals Serious Liver Condition, Considers Transplant | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Sana Makbul Reveals Serious Liver Condition, Considers Transplant

Sana Makbul has been diagnosed with a serious illness, liver cirrhosis. Read the full story.

Jun 14, 2025 / 01:57 pm

Patrika Desk

sana makbul diagnosed with liver cirrhosis

sana makbul diagnosed with liver cirrhosis

Sana Makbul Liver Cirrhosis: Actress Sana Makbul, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, is currently in the headlines. She’s not attracting attention for a new serial or comment, but because of her illness. On 8 June, news broke that Sana Makbul was hospitalised and battling a stomach ailment. Now, the actress has revealed more details about her condition. She has disclosed that she has liver cirrhosis and her condition has deteriorated to the point where she may require a liver transplant. Her fans are praying for her recovery.

Sana Makbul Diagnosed with Liver Cirrhosis

Sana Makbul has revealed that she has been battling liver cirrhosis, an autoimmune hepatitis, for quite some time, significantly impacting her health. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sana said, “I’ve been battling autoimmune hepatitis for some time. But now the situation has worsened. My immune system has started attacking my liver badly, and I’ve been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. But I’m trying to stay strong.”
sana makbul liver cirrhosis

Wants to Avoid Liver Transplant

Sana is currently focusing on her recovery, and her immunotherapy has begun. She further stated, “My doctors and I are trying everything possible to avoid a liver transplant. That’s why I’ve started immunotherapy. It’s really intense and exhausting. Each day is harder than the last, but I remain hopeful. I just want to recover without needing something as major as a liver transplant. It won’t be easy, but I’m not ready to give up that easily.”
sana makbul liver cirrhosis

Sana Describes her Emotional Journey

Sana added, “Some days I cry, some days I laugh, but every day, I try. As they say, healing is a journey, and I’m learning as I go. Just need God’s blessings.”

News / Entertainment / Sana Makbul Reveals Serious Liver Condition, Considers Transplant

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Gulf

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

in 3 hours

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

Moradabad

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

in 3 hours

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

in 41 minutes

Groundbreaking Trojan Horse Therapy for Blood Cancer Treatment

Health

Groundbreaking Trojan Horse Therapy for Blood Cancer Treatment

in 15 minutes

Latest Entertainment

Khan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death

Entertainment

Khan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death

in 3 hours

Dipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors

TV News

Dipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors

in 45 minutes

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

in 41 minutes

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.