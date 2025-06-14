Sana Makbul Reveals Serious Liver Condition, Considers Transplant

Sana Makbul Diagnosed with Liver Cirrhosis Sana Makbul has revealed that she has been battling liver cirrhosis, an autoimmune hepatitis, for quite some time, significantly impacting her health. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sana said, “I’ve been battling autoimmune hepatitis for some time. But now the situation has worsened. My immune system has started attacking my liver badly, and I’ve been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. But I’m trying to stay strong.”

Wants to Avoid Liver Transplant Sana is currently focusing on her recovery, and her immunotherapy has begun. She further stated, "My doctors and I are trying everything possible to avoid a liver transplant. That's why I've started immunotherapy. It's really intense and exhausting. Each day is harder than the last, but I remain hopeful. I just want to recover without needing something as major as a liver transplant. It won't be easy, but I'm not ready to give up that easily."