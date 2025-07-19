Sangeeta Bijlani Shocked by Farm House Vandalism, Files Police Complaint

Sangeeta Bijlani: Big news is emerging about Sangeeta Bijlani. The actress recently celebrated her 61st birthday, which was attended by her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan. Now, misfortune has struck. A theft has been reported at her farmhouse in Pune. A significant amount of property has been stolen, and the house has been vandalized. Let's find out the full story…
According to PTI, Sangeeta Bijlani discovered the incident upon returning to her farmhouse after four months. The farmhouse is located in Tikona village, near Pawna Dam. Bijlani was shocked by the state of her property and filed a police complaint. Sangeeta stated, “Today, I arrived at the farmhouse with my two house helpers. Upon arrival, we saw that the main door was broken. Upon entering, we found the window grill broken, one TV missing, and another damaged.” She further explained that the upstairs area was in disarray, with broken beds and numerous items and valuables either missing or destroyed. A video of the incident is now viral on the internet.
Sangeeta Bijlani explained that her father's illness prevented her from visiting the farmhouse. Senior Inspector Dinesh Tayde of Lonavala police station stated that a team has been dispatched to assess the damage, after which the full details of the case will emerge.
The Pune police are investigating the circumstances and timing of the theft at Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse. It is worth noting that Sangeeta is an Indian actress and model who won the Femina Miss India title in 1980. She made her Bollywood debut in 1988 with the film ‘Qatil’ and has acted in films like ‘Tridev’.