Sangeeta Bijlani Shocked by Farm House Vandalism, Files Police Complaint

According to PTI, Sangeeta Bijlani discovered the incident upon returning to her farmhouse after four months. The farmhouse is located in Tikona village, near Pawna Dam. Bijlani was shocked by the state of her property and filed a police complaint. Sangeeta stated, “Today, I arrived at the farmhouse with my two house helpers. Upon arrival, we saw that the main door was broken. Upon entering, we found the window grill broken, one TV missing, and another damaged.” She further explained that the upstairs area was in disarray, with broken beds and numerous items and valuables either missing or destroyed. A video of the incident is now viral on the internet.