Sanjay Kapur’s Cremation Details According to reports, Sanjay Kapur’s family released a press note on Wednesday, 18 June 2025, detailing the cremation arrangements. The ceremony will be held at Lodhi Road Crematorium, New Delhi, at 5 PM on 19 June 2025. His final farewell will be held in Delhi.

A prayer meet will also be held at the Taj Palace Hotel, Delhi, between 4 PM and 5 PM on 22 June 2025. The delay in bringing his body to India was due to his death in the UK and his status as an American citizen.

Sanjay Kapur was a prominent business tycoon. He was the chairman of Sonalika Comstar, a major auto parts manufacturer focusing on the electric vehicle sector. He was also known for his passion for sports, particularly polo, which he actively played until his final days.