Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Visits Kedarnath Temple, Pens Heartfelt Thoughts in a Post

Actress Sara Ali Khan's latest post has surfaced, in which she has shared her photos and videos, conveying a heartwarming message.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Sara Ali Khan Kedarnath Temple News

Sara Ali Khan (Image: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan Kedarnath Temple Video: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a devout follower of Lord Shiva and frequently visits Kedarnath to seek his blessings. Recently, she spoke about a place in the world that feels completely familiar to her and has shaped her into the person she is today.

Actress Makes Heartfelt Revelation

On Wednesday, actress Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a heartfelt revelation about a place in the world that feels entirely familiar to her. She explained how this special location has defined her identity and played a significant role in making her who she is today.

Sara shared some pictures and videos from her recent trip to Kedarnath on her Instagram handle. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Jai Shri Kedar The only place in the world that feels completely familiar and still surprises and amazes me every single time. Just thank you. Thank you for everything that I have and everything that I am."

Visits Kedarnath Every Year

Sara Ali Khan has shared some beautiful pictures and videos from her trip on social media. In the photos, she is seen enjoying the sunset amidst the mountains and posing with locals, smiling. Some pictures also show Sara enjoying local food.

This is not Sara's first visit to Kedarnath. She had visited the holy Kedarnath temple last year in October as well. At that time, she had written about her spiritual connection to the place and her devotion to Lord Shiva. Sharing some pictures, she had captioned them, "Jai Shri Kedar. The flow of Mandakini, the sound of the aarti, a milky ocean beyond the clouds… Jai Bholenath until next time."

Know What is Koda?

During her trip, she stopped at a dhaba where she spoke to a local man (a Garhwali). When the actress asked what he was kneading, he replied, "Koda."

"Koda" is a type of coarse grain that is rich in nutrients. It is known by different names in various regions, such as Mandua and Ragi in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming romantic comedy "Patni Patni Aur Woh 2." This film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit "Patni Patni Aur Woh," which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Notably, the 2019 film was itself a remake of the classic film of the same name from 1978. Sara was last seen on the big screen in Anurag Basu's film "Metro... In Dino."

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 01:09 pm

English News / Entertainment / Sara Ali Khan Visits Kedarnath Temple, Pens Heartfelt Thoughts in a Post

