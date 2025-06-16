scriptSearch Continues for Missing Filmmaker After Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Latest News | Patrika News
Search Continues for Missing Filmmaker After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Mahesh Kalavadiya, a resident of Naroda, is known for producing several music albums. The disappearance of this filmmaker after the Ahmedabad plane crash has added another worry.

Jun 16, 2025 / 12:44 pm

Patrika Desk

Air India Plane Crash: An Air India plane crash on Thursday, 12 June 2025, in Ahmedabad, has sent shockwaves across the nation. Flight AI-171, bound for London, crashed into a medical college campus in Meghaninagar just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM. The crash resulted in the death of 241 of the 242 passengers on board, along with 29 people on the ground. Amidst this tragedy, the disappearance of a filmmaker has added another layer of concern.

Mahesh Kalavadiya from Naroda

The missing filmmaker is Mahesh Kalavadiya, also known as Mahesh Jiravala. Kalavadiya, a resident of Naroda, produced music albums. His wife, Hetal, stated that he had gone to meet someone in the Law Garden area on Thursday. He called at 1:14 PM to inform her that his meeting had concluded and he was returning home, but his phone was switched off shortly thereafter.

Filmmaker Missing in Plane Crash

Hetal Kalavadiya said, “My husband called me at 1:14 PM to say his meeting was over and he was coming home. However, when he didn’t return, I called his phone, but it was switched off. After informing the police, his mobile phone’s last location showed he was 700 meters from the crash site.”
“His phone was switched off around 1:40 PM. His scooter and mobile phone are missing. This is unusual as he never used that route to come home. However, as most of the bodies are severely burnt, authorities are conducting DNA tests to identify the victims of this horrific tragedy.”

