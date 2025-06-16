Search Continues for Missing Filmmaker After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Mahesh Kalavadiya from Naroda The missing filmmaker is Mahesh Kalavadiya, also known as Mahesh Jiravala. Kalavadiya, a resident of Naroda, produced music albums. His wife, Hetal, stated that he had gone to meet someone in the Law Garden area on Thursday. He called at 1:14 PM to inform her that his meeting had concluded and he was returning home, but his phone was switched off shortly thereafter.

Filmmaker Missing in Plane Crash Hetal Kalavadiya said, “My husband called me at 1:14 PM to say his meeting was over and he was coming home. However, when he didn’t return, I called his phone, but it was switched off. After informing the police, his mobile phone’s last location showed he was 700 meters from the crash site.”

“His phone was switched off around 1:40 PM. His scooter and mobile phone are missing. This is unusual as he never used that route to come home. However, as most of the bodies are severely burnt, authorities are conducting DNA tests to identify the victims of this horrific tragedy.”