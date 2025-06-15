Second Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting

Kantara 2 during Shooting Set actor and mimicry artist kalabhavan niju Dies
Kantara 2 Shooting Set: The sequel to the hugely popular South Indian film ‘Kantara’, titled ‘Kantara 2’, is highly anticipated by fans. While filming is underway, the set has unfortunately witnessed a series of tragic accidents. Recently, a mimicry artist lost their life during the shoot, marking the second death on the ‘Kantara 2’ set. Following this incident, filming has been halted, causing a significant stir on social media.
Set mimicry artist Dies
The shooting of Rishab Shetty’s directorial venture and acting project, ‘Kantara 2’, has been plagued by accidents. Following a previous fatality, the recent death of mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju has heightened concerns. Kalabhavan Niju had been working on the film for some time. According to a report by Onmanorama, the 43-year-old experienced chest pain during filming. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his illness. Fellow mimicry artist Kannan Sagar confirmed the news of Kalabhavan Niju’s passing.
Another Death by Drowning
During the filming of ‘Kantara 2’ in Kollur, Karnataka, a junior artist from Kerala tragically drowned. This incident, preceding the mimicry artist’s death, adds to the string of unfortunate events on set.
Previous Accident Involving 20 Junior Artists
Prior to these fatalities, the film set suffered damage due to heavy rain, and a bus accident involving approximately 20 junior artists occurred. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the bus accident. The series of unfortunate events is impacting the film’s production, causing significant challenges for the makers. ‘Kantara 2’ is a film based on the theme of divine power and village deities.
Kantara 2 Release Date
Starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara 2’ is slated for a pan-India release. Following the success of its predecessor, the makers have set the release date for 2 October 2025. However, the recent string of accidents raises concerns about potential delays.