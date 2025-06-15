Second Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting

Set mimicry artist Dies The shooting of Rishab Shetty’s directorial venture and acting project, ‘Kantara 2’, has been plagued by accidents. Following a previous fatality, the recent death of mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju has heightened concerns. Kalabhavan Niju had been working on the film for some time. According to a report by Onmanorama, the 43-year-old experienced chest pain during filming. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his illness. Fellow mimicry artist Kannan Sagar confirmed the news of Kalabhavan Niju’s passing.

Another Death by Drowning During the filming of ‘Kantara 2’ in Kollur, Karnataka, a junior artist from Kerala tragically drowned. This incident, preceding the mimicry artist’s death, adds to the string of unfortunate events on set. During the filming of ‘Kantara 2’ in Kollur, Karnataka, a junior artist from Kerala tragically drowned. This incident, preceding the mimicry artist’s death, adds to the string of unfortunate events on set.

Previous Accident Involving 20 Junior Artists Prior to these fatalities, the film set suffered damage due to heavy rain, and a bus accident involving approximately 20 junior artists occurred. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the bus accident. The series of unfortunate events is impacting the film’s production, causing significant challenges for the makers. ‘Kantara 2’ is a film based on the theme of divine power and village deities.