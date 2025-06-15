scriptSecond Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting | Second Death on &#39;Kantara 2&#39; Set During Shooting | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Second Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting

Another death has occurred on the set of the film ‘Kantara 2’. A second artist has died during shooting.

Jun 15, 2025 / 11:12 am

Patrika Desk

Kantara 2 during Shooting Set actor and mimicry artist kalabhavan niju Dies

Kantara 2 during Shooting Set actor and mimicry artist kalabhavan niju Dies

Kantara 2 Shooting Set: The sequel to the hugely popular South Indian film ‘Kantara’, titled ‘Kantara 2’, is highly anticipated by fans. While filming is underway, the set has unfortunately witnessed a series of tragic accidents. Recently, a mimicry artist lost their life during the shoot, marking the second death on the ‘Kantara 2’ set. Following this incident, filming has been halted, causing a significant stir on social media.

Set mimicry artist Dies

The shooting of Rishab Shetty’s directorial venture and acting project, ‘Kantara 2’, has been plagued by accidents. Following a previous fatality, the recent death of mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju has heightened concerns. Kalabhavan Niju had been working on the film for some time. According to a report by Onmanorama, the 43-year-old experienced chest pain during filming. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his illness. Fellow mimicry artist Kannan Sagar confirmed the news of Kalabhavan Niju’s passing.
Kantara 2 Shooting Set mimicry artist Dies

Another Death by Drowning

During the filming of ‘Kantara 2’ in Kollur, Karnataka, a junior artist from Kerala tragically drowned. This incident, preceding the mimicry artist’s death, adds to the string of unfortunate events on set.

Previous Accident Involving 20 Junior Artists

Prior to these fatalities, the film set suffered damage due to heavy rain, and a bus accident involving approximately 20 junior artists occurred. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the bus accident. The series of unfortunate events is impacting the film’s production, causing significant challenges for the makers. ‘Kantara 2’ is a film based on the theme of divine power and village deities.
Kantara 2 Shooting Set mimicry artist Dies

Kantara 2 Release Date

Starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara 2’ is slated for a pan-India release. Following the success of its predecessor, the makers have set the release date for 2 October 2025. However, the recent string of accidents raises concerns about potential delays.

News / Entertainment / Second Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Dead, Livestock Killed as Lightning Strikes During Severe Storms

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Dead, Livestock Killed as Lightning Strikes During Severe Storms

in 5 hours

Seven Dead, Including Child, in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

National News

Seven Dead, Including Child, in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

in 3 hours

Second Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting

Entertainment

Second Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting

in 4 hours

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

Moradabad

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

19 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Second Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting

Entertainment

Second Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting

in 4 hours

OTT Platforms to Witness a Big Bang This Weekend!

Entertainment

OTT Platforms to Witness a Big Bang This Weekend!

16 hours ago

Monalisa’s Debut Song ‘Saadgi’ Released

Entertainment

Monalisa’s Debut Song ‘Saadgi’ Released

16 hours ago

Sana Makbul Reveals Serious Liver Condition, Considers Transplant

Entertainment

Sana Makbul Reveals Serious Liver Condition, Considers Transplant

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.