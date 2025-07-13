13 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Senior Superstar Enters Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ – Video Goes Viral

Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently in the news for the shooting of his upcoming film, 'Tu Meri Main Tera'. Now, 80s and 90s superstar Jackie Shroff entered in movie. Read the full story.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 13, 2025

कार्तिक आर्यन की 'तू मेरी मैं तेरा' में हुई इस सीनियर सुपरस्टार की एंट्री, वीडियो हुआ वायरल
(Photo Source: Kartik Aaryan X)

Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'. He has been regularly updating his social media with behind-the-scenes glimpses of the film's shoot. Recently, he shared a video where the entry of 80s and 90s superstar Jackie Shroff surprised fans.

Veteran Superstar's Entry in 'Tu Meri Main Tera'

The video shows Kartik striking stylish poses in front of a mirror. Then, Jackie Shroff makes a grand entrance on the film set, captivating everyone with his personality and swagger. Sharing the video, Kartik captioned it, "Lights, camera, and the original hero." Fans showered the video with love. In the film, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will once again be seen as a romantic pair. This marks their return to the screen as a couple after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film's shooting began in Croatia in May and the next schedule is currently underway in Rajasthan. Jackie Shroff's entry is expected to add an interesting twist to the storyline.

Video Goes Viral

With Kartik, Ananya, and Jackie sharing the screen, audiences can expect a refreshing experience. The film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in cinemas on 13th February 2026. Fans are already excited about this film, which promises romance and entertainment. Additionally, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Anurag Basu's next romantic film, with Shreeleela in the lead role.

Share the news:

Published on:

13 Jul 2025 04:38 pm

English News / Entertainment / Senior Superstar Enters Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ – Video Goes Viral
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.