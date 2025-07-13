Senior Superstar Enters Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ – Video Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'. He has been regularly updating his social media with behind-the-scenes glimpses of the film's shoot. Recently, he shared a video where the entry of 80s and 90s superstar Jackie Shroff surprised fans.
The video shows Kartik striking stylish poses in front of a mirror. Then, Jackie Shroff makes a grand entrance on the film set, captivating everyone with his personality and swagger. Sharing the video, Kartik captioned it, "Lights, camera, and the original hero." Fans showered the video with love. In the film, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will once again be seen as a romantic pair. This marks their return to the screen as a couple after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film's shooting began in Croatia in May and the next schedule is currently underway in Rajasthan. Jackie Shroff's entry is expected to add an interesting twist to the storyline.
With Kartik, Ananya, and Jackie sharing the screen, audiences can expect a refreshing experience. The film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in cinemas on 13th February 2026. Fans are already excited about this film, which promises romance and entertainment. Additionally, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Anurag Basu's next romantic film, with Shreeleela in the lead role.