Senior Superstar Enters Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ – Video Goes Viral

The video shows Kartik striking stylish poses in front of a mirror. Then, Jackie Shroff makes a grand entrance on the film set, captivating everyone with his personality and swagger. Sharing the video, Kartik captioned it, "Lights, camera, and the original hero." Fans showered the video with love. In the film, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will once again be seen as a romantic pair. This marks their return to the screen as a couple after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film's shooting began in Croatia in May and the next schedule is currently underway in Rajasthan. Jackie Shroff's entry is expected to add an interesting twist to the storyline.