19 July 2025,

Saturday

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Suffers Muscle Injury

Shah Rukh Khan has been injured. The actor has suffered a muscle injury. Let's find out how this accident happened.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

Shahrukh Khan Injured
Shah Rukh Khan (Image: Actor's Instagram)

Shahrukh Khan Injured: Bad news has emerged about Bollywood actor and the self-proclaimed 'King Khan,' Shahrukh Khan. The actor has reportedly sustained an injury and has been advised by doctors to rest for a month. This means Shahrukh will be away from shooting and on bed rest for the next month.

How the Injury Occurred

According to recent information and media reports, the actor was shooting for his upcoming action-drama film, ‘King’, when he sustained an injury during an action sequence. He has suffered a muscle strain.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that after initial treatment, the actor has travelled to America with his team for further treatment. His condition is stable, although this is undoubtedly a difficult time for his family and fans.

Film Shooting in September-October

It's worth noting that Shahrukh Khan has suffered muscle injuries while performing stunts several times in the past few years. According to the source, King Khan will resume shooting for ‘King’ in September-October, as doctors have advised him to rest and recover fully. He will return to the set with renewed energy as soon as he is fit.

Film Release Date

Shahrukh Khan's film ‘King’ is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed ‘Pathaan’. The film is already generating significant buzz among fans.

A particularly noteworthy aspect of this film is that Shah Rukh will be sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the villain's role.

The film also boasts a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Jackie Shroff. The film (King) is expected to be released next year during Eid.

Related Topics

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 02:26 pm

English News / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan Suffers Muscle Injury
