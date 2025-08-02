Shah Rukh Khan’s First Post After Win National Award: Special Credit to a Special Someone

Shah Rukh Khan Post: Bollywood's King Khan is once again in the headlines. He has received the National Award for Best Actor. Expressing gratitude to his directors, team, and family, he described this honour as a priceless achievement. Sharing a special video, King Khan thanked the government, the jury, and his countless fans who helped him win this award for Atlee's 'Jawan', released in 2023. He also credited a special person. Let's find out what SRK said…
After receiving the Best Actor award, Shah Rukh Khan's social media is flooded with comments. Everyone is congratulating King Khan. In response, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video on his official social media account expressing his gratitude, along with a caption in his characteristic style and emotional tone. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thank you to the jury and the I&B Ministry. Gratitude to the Government of India for this honour. I am overwhelmed by the love showered upon me. Sending half a hug to everyone today." In the video, King Khan's hand appears injured.
In the video, Shah Rukh Khan further extended special thanks to his team and especially to Atlee, the director of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan said, "I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. Thank you to Raju sir, Sid, and especially Atlee sir and his team who gave me this opportunity in their film 'Jawan'."
It should be noted that Shah Rukh Khan has been working in the industry for almost 35 years. Shah Rukh Khan started his career as a theatre actor and also worked in television for some time. Later, he turned to cinema and became one of the most successful actors to transition from television to cinema. Shah Rukh Khan started his career with the film 'Deewana'. He later brilliantly portrayed villainous roles in 'Baazigar' and 'Darr', and now he has received the National Award.