Shah Rukh Khan’s First Post After Win National Award: Special Credit to a Special Someone

After receiving the Best Actor award, Shah Rukh Khan's social media is flooded with comments. Everyone is congratulating King Khan. In response, Shah Rukh Khan shared a video on his official social media account expressing his gratitude, along with a caption in his characteristic style and emotional tone. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thank you to the jury and the I&B Ministry. Gratitude to the Government of India for this honour. I am overwhelmed by the love showered upon me. Sending half a hug to everyone today." In the video, King Khan's hand appears injured.