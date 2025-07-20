20 July 2025,

Sunday

Shah Rukh Khan’s Injury Report Deemed Fake: New Report Surfaces

Reports circulated that Shah Rukh Khan sustained an injury during the shooting of the film 'King' recently. However, this news is now being reported as fake.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

Shahrukh Khan is not Injured
SRK (Image Source: Patrika official)

Shah Rukh Khan Injured: Bollywood's King Khan is in the headlines not only for his film, 'King', but also due to an alleged injury. Initial reports suggested he sustained a back injury during action scenes, halting film production. Shooting was slated to resume in September. Reports also claimed the actor travelled to the US for treatment. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery. However, it has now emerged that the actor was not injured.

SRK is not Injured

According to a report by NDTV, Shah Rukh Khan has sustained injuries during previous shoots, which occasionally cause pain, requiring periodic treatment in the US. A close source stated that the rumours of Shah Rukh Khan sustaining a back injury on the set of 'King' are completely false.

Khan's Fans Rejoice

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are overjoyed at the news that the injury reports were false. Initially, many prayed for his good health, but now express their wish for the King Khan to remain healthy.

SRK's Film 'King' Coming Soon

SRK is currently busy shooting his upcoming film, 'King'. His daughter, Suhana Khan, is also expected to appear in the film. Other actors rumoured to be in the film include Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal. However, none of these appearances have been officially confirmed. Reports suggest these actors may be part of the film.

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 10:46 am

English News / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan’s Injury Report Deemed Fake: New Report Surfaces
