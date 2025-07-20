Shah Rukh Khan’s Injury Report Deemed Fake: New Report Surfaces

Shah Rukh Khan Injured: Bollywood's King Khan is in the headlines not only for his film, 'King', but also due to an alleged injury. Initial reports suggested he sustained a back injury during action scenes, halting film production. Shooting was slated to resume in September. Reports also claimed the actor travelled to the US for treatment. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery. However, it has now emerged that the actor was not injured.