Shaktimaan Movie: Director Reveals Superhero's Identity

For years, Mukesh Khanna entertained audiences with characters like ‘Shaktimaan’ and ‘Gangadhar’. Now a film is being made on this popular character. The makers have clarified who will play ‘Shaktimaan’ in the movie. This Actor Will Play the Superhero Initially, there were reports that Allu Arjun would play ‘Shaktimaan’ instead of Ranveer Singh. Fans of the ‘Pushpa’ star were delighted by this news. However, the makers have now confirmed that this was merely a rumour. According to reports, the film will be directed by Basil Joseph, director of ‘Minnal Murali’ and a Malayalam film actor, and Ranveer Singh will indeed play the pivotal role of ‘Shaktimaan’.

Regarding the news surrounding the film, actor Basil Joseph has stated that no one except Ranveer Singh will play ‘Shaktimaan’. He clarified that any rumours about his replacement are false.