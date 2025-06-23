scriptShaktimaan Movie: Director Reveals Superhero's Identity | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Shaktimaan Movie: Director Reveals Superhero's Identity

The makers have clarified who will play ‘Shaktimaan’ in the movie. Read the full story.

Jun 23, 2025 / 02:09 pm

Patrika Desk

Shaktimaan:शक्तिमान फिल्म को लेकर टूटा सस्पेंस, डायरेक्टर ने बताया इस एक्टर को मिलेगा सुपरहीरो का किरदार

Shaktimaan(social media)

Shaktimaan: Who in the 90s didn’t know the TV serial ‘Shaktimaan’? Children would finish all their chores and sit glued to the television to watch it. Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who played ‘Shaktimaan’, ruled the hearts of children across the nation with his acting. The show was a massive hit and one of the most popular programmes of its time.
For years, Mukesh Khanna entertained audiences with characters like ‘Shaktimaan’ and ‘Gangadhar’. Now a film is being made on this popular character. The makers have clarified who will play ‘Shaktimaan’ in the movie.

This Actor Will Play the Superhero

Initially, there were reports that Allu Arjun would play ‘Shaktimaan’ instead of Ranveer Singh. Fans of the ‘Pushpa’ star were delighted by this news. However, the makers have now confirmed that this was merely a rumour. According to reports, the film will be directed by Basil Joseph, director of ‘Minnal Murali’ and a Malayalam film actor, and Ranveer Singh will indeed play the pivotal role of ‘Shaktimaan’.
Regarding the news surrounding the film, actor Basil Joseph has stated that no one except Ranveer Singh will play ‘Shaktimaan’. He clarified that any rumours about his replacement are false.

News / Entertainment / Shaktimaan Movie: Director Reveals Superhero's Identity

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel Launches Major Attack on Iran, Destroying 6 Airbases

World

Israel Launches Major Attack on Iran, Destroying 6 Airbases

in 4 hours

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

World

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

1 hour ago

Odisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages

National News

Odisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages

in 4 hours

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

49 minutes ago

Latest Entertainment

Kuberaa’s Box Office Success: Chiranjeevi’s Reaction Goes Viral

Entertainment

Kuberaa’s Box Office Success: Chiranjeevi’s Reaction Goes Viral

in 2 hours

Calls to Ban Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardarji 3' Grow Amidst Controversy Over Pakistani Actress

Bollywood

Calls to Ban Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardarji 3' Grow Amidst Controversy Over Pakistani Actress

in 2 hours

Massive Fire Engulfs 'Anupamaa' Set at Goregaon Film City

Entertainment

Massive Fire Engulfs 'Anupamaa' Set at Goregaon Film City

in 1 hour

‘Nikita Roy’: Sonakshi Sinha Cast Due to Talent, Not Familial Ties, Says Kush Sinha

Entertainment

‘Nikita Roy’: Sonakshi Sinha Cast Due to Talent, Not Familial Ties, Says Kush Sinha

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.