Shefali Jariwala’s Death: Police Reveal New Details

Doctors’ Statement on Shefali’s Death Can low blood pressure be fatal? The preliminary test report obtained by the Amboli police on Sunday sheds light on this. A forensic team was called to the scene as per the Indian Penal Code to determine the cause of death. An Amboli police station official stated, “Doctors suspect that the cause of death was Shefali Jariwala’s low blood pressure.” Another police officer added that two boxes of anti-ageing/skin glow tablets containing glutathione and vitamin pills were found in her flat.

Shefali Observed a Fast According to the police, Shefali had observed a fast for a Satyanarayan Puja at her home on Sunday. She had not eaten anything all day. Shefali's husband, Parag, informed the police that she collapsed after eating food prepared the previous day. Subsequently, she was rushed to the hospital.