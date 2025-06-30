Shefali Jariwala’s Death: Police Reveal New Details

Shefali Jariwala Death: Actress and model Shefali Jariwala passed away at the young age of 42. While initial reports suggested a heart attack on Friday night before she could reach the hospital, a new revelation has emerged 72 hours later from the preliminary police investigation report. Police stated on Sunday that a sudden drop in blood pressure caused her to lose consciousness at home, resulting in her death before she could be admitted to hospital.
Doctors’ Statement on Shefali’s Death
Can low blood pressure be fatal? The preliminary test report obtained by the Amboli police on Sunday sheds light on this. A forensic team was called to the scene as per the Indian Penal Code to determine the cause of death. An Amboli police station official stated, “Doctors suspect that the cause of death was Shefali Jariwala’s low blood pressure.” Another police officer added that two boxes of anti-ageing/skin glow tablets containing glutathione and vitamin pills were found in her flat.
Shefali Observed a Fast
According to the police, Shefali had observed a fast for a Satyanarayan Puja at her home on Sunday. She had not eaten anything all day. Shefali’s husband, Parag, informed the police that she collapsed after eating food prepared the previous day. Subsequently, she was rushed to the hospital.
Shefali Jariwala Passed Away on Friday
Shefali Jariwala passed away in Mumbai on Friday night. The ‘Kaanta Laga’ star was taken to Mumbai’s Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, and three close associates, where she was pronounced dead. Since then, various statements and revelations regarding Shefali’s death have surfaced on social media. The police are currently awaiting Shefali’s post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.