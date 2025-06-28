scriptShefali Jariwala's Last Wish: Heartbreaking Video Surfaces | Latest News | Patrika News
Shefali Jariwala's Last Wish: Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

A video of Shefali Jariwala’s last wish is going viral on social media. Read the full story.

Jun 28, 2025 / 02:54 pm

Patrika Desk

शेफाली जरीवाला की आखिरी ख्वाहिश: मौत से 10 महीने पहले बताई थी अपनी इच्छा, वीडियो देख आंखें नम हो जाएंगी

शेफाली जरीवाला( फोटो सोर्स: शेफाली जरीवाला X)

Shefali Jariwala: The sudden death of actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has shocked everyone. She passed away at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest. Amidst this shocking news, an old video of Shefali is rapidly going viral on social media, in which she talks about her last wish.

Shefali Jariwala’s Last Wish

This video shows a podcast interview of Shefali with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra. This interview is 10 months old. In it, Shefali explains that ‘an artist has to work hard to make her identity; no one becomes an ‘angry young man’ or ‘King Khan’ without effort.’ Smiling, Shefali Jariwala then said, ‘There can only be one ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’ in the whole world, and that’s me, and I love this name. I want people to remember me by this name as long as I live and even after I die.’ This video has surfaced now, leaving fans quite emotional.
Shefali Jariwala gained immense popularity from the 2002 hit remix song ‘Kaanta Laga’. She later acted in the Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. She also appeared in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

