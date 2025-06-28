Shefali Jariwala's Last Wish: Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Shefali Jariwala’s Last Wish This video shows a podcast interview of Shefali with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra. This interview is 10 months old. In it, Shefali explains that ‘an artist has to work hard to make her identity; no one becomes an ‘angry young man’ or ‘King Khan’ without effort.’ Smiling, Shefali Jariwala then said, ‘There can only be one ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’ in the whole world, and that’s me, and I love this name. I want people to remember me by this name as long as I live and even after I die.’ This video has surfaced now, leaving fans quite emotional.
Shefali Jariwala gained immense popularity from the 2002 hit remix song ‘Kaanta Laga’. She later acted in the Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. She also appeared in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.