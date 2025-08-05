5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Admitted to Hospital After Health Deterioration

Popular actress and Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill was suddenly taken ill and rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted her. A picture of her in the hospital has now emerged.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised
Shehnaaz Gill (Image: Patrika)

Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised: Big news has emerged concerning actress Shehnaaz Gill. She is unwell and has been hospitalised. The reason for her ill health is yet to be revealed, but her condition is reportedly serious. This information was shared by her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who requested prayers for her speedy recovery. Shehbaz shared a picture from a video call showing Shehnaaz lying in a hospital bed; her facial expression indicates she is unwell.

Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised

Karan Veer Mehra visited Shehnaaz Gill in the hospital to check on her. The Bigg Boss 18 winner shared a video on his Instagram story, providing an update on Shehnaaz's health and wishing her a speedy recovery. Karan stated, “I want you all to pray for this girl so that she returns with full energy as soon as possible.”

Karan Veer Mehra Visits Shehnaaz

In the video, Karan turned the camera towards Shehnaaz, who was lying in bed, shyly hiding her face. Karan also showed Shehnaaz's hand, which was bandaged, with a syringe nearby. Shehnaaz laughingly said, “He’s making me laugh.” Karan encouraged Shehnaaz to recover quickly so she could enjoy life again. While the reason for Shehnaaz Gill's hospitalisation remains unclear, this video has understandably caused concern among her fans.

Not Her First Health Issue

This is not the first time Shehnaaz has faced health problems. About two years ago, during the promotion of 'Thank You For Coming,' she was hospitalised due to a serious eating disorder.

Photo of Shehnaaz from the Hospital Emerges

Shehnaaz, who rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, captivated audiences with her innocent charm. She is widely loved on social media for her outspoken nature. Now, her fans are praying for her swift recovery.

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 10:33 am

English News / Entertainment / Shehnaaz Gill Admitted to Hospital After Health Deterioration
