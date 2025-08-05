Shehnaaz Gill Admitted to Hospital After Health Deterioration

Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised: Big news has emerged concerning actress Shehnaaz Gill. She is unwell and has been hospitalised. The reason for her ill health is yet to be revealed, but her condition is reportedly serious. This information was shared by her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who requested prayers for her speedy recovery. Shehbaz shared a picture from a video call showing Shehnaaz lying in a hospital bed; her facial expression indicates she is unwell.