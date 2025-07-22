Shilpa Shirodkar Breaks Silence After 30-Year on Death Hoax

Shilpa Shirodkar: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar is currently in the news for her upcoming film ‘Jatadhara’, but she has revealed a near-death experience that shook Bollywood three decades ago. Shirodkar shared how a false report of her death once spread, causing panic among her family and friends. She revealed that this rumour was deliberately spread. Let's find out how the false news of her death spread.
In an interview, Shilpa Shirodkar recalled the incident, saying, “I was in Manali, and my father kept calling the hotel repeatedly because mobile phones weren't common then. I was shooting with Sunil Shetty. Even the people who came to watch the shoot were surprised whether it was me or not, as everyone had heard the news of my death. When I returned to my room, I had about 20-25 missed calls from my parents. They were worried, and the headlines in the newspapers read that Shilpa Shirodkar had been shot dead.” She further explained that she later learned it was a marketing strategy by her film's producers. “But I was a little shocked and thought it was a bit too much. There were no professional methods of PR or promotion at that time. I only found out about it at the end. People didn't seek permission back then. The film became a hit, so I didn't get too angry.”
After many years, actress Shilpa Shirodkar is ready to return to the silver screen with the film ‘Jatadhara’. This is an all-India supernatural thriller. The story revolves around the mysterious Padmanabhaswamy Temple and the ancient knowledge hidden within. Sudheer Babu is playing the lead role, and Sonakshi Sinha is making her Telugu-Hindi bilingual film debut with this project. ‘Jatadhara’ is special for Shilpa as well, as the film is a blend of mystery, thrill, and mythological elements, promising a unique experience for fans.