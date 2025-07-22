Shilpa Shirodkar Breaks Silence After 30-Year on Death Hoax

In an interview, Shilpa Shirodkar recalled the incident, saying, “I was in Manali, and my father kept calling the hotel repeatedly because mobile phones weren't common then. I was shooting with Sunil Shetty. Even the people who came to watch the shoot were surprised whether it was me or not, as everyone had heard the news of my death. When I returned to my room, I had about 20-25 missed calls from my parents. They were worried, and the headlines in the newspapers read that Shilpa Shirodkar had been shot dead.” She further explained that she later learned it was a marketing strategy by her film's producers. “But I was a little shocked and thought it was a bit too much. There were no professional methods of PR or promotion at that time. I only found out about it at the end. People didn't seek permission back then. The film became a hit, so I didn't get too angry.”