Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl: Following Ranveer-Deepika and Alia-Ranbir, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have also welcomed a baby girl into their family. Another Bollywood power couple has been blessed with a little angel, filling their fans with immense joy. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in 2023, and approximately two years later, the couple has embraced parenthood.
Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy on 28 February. They shared a picture on social media, both holding baby socks. The caption read, “Our biggest gift is on its way.” That day has arrived. Their little Lakshmi has arrived in the month of Sawan.
It is believed that Kiara and Sidharth's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into real-life love, and after two years of dating, they got married. Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. Fans are pouring in their wishes through comments.
One user wrote, “The Sid-Kiara pair is now complete,” and “Lots of love on the arrival of their little Lakshmi.” Another wrote, “This is a new chapter in the lives of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, a beautiful beginning not just for a star couple, but for new parents.” Fans are now eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of their little angel.
Kiara Advani will soon be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Meanwhile, she opted out of the film Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, during her pregnancy. Reports suggest Kriti Sanon has now been finalised for the role.