17 July 2025,

Thursday

Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala to Perform Live, Three Years After Death: World Tour Announced

Sidhu Moosewala's team has announced that he will give live performances even after his death. Let's find out how...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 17, 2025

Sidhu Moosewala Live Performance
Sidhu Moosewala to perform live (Photo: Patrika)

Sidhu Moosewala Live Performance: Punjabi rapper and famous singer Sidhu Moosewala died three years ago after being fatally shot in his car. His fans still remember and listen to his songs. Now, there’s big news for his fans: a Sidhu Moosewala live performance is in the works, part of a planned world tour. Many find this hard to believe; let's find out how it will happen…

Sidhu Moosewala's Posthumous World Tour

The news of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder sent shockwaves across the nation. His fans are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy and often get emotional remembering him and listening to his music. For his admirers, his team has a special gift: a post on Sidhu Moosewala’s Instagram account announced a world tour where fans will once again be able to see him perform live.

Sidhu Moosewala's Instagram Post

The Instagram post announces a world tour titled 'Signed to God,' scheduled to begin in 2026. Fans are naturally curious about how a live performance will be possible given Sidhu Moosewala’s death. The answer: a digital avatar of Sidhu Moosewala will be presented on stage. This will be the first time a singer's digital avatar will perform live.

Sidhu Moosewala's Tour to Begin in 2026

The tour will feature Sidhu Moosewala’s superhit songs. Specific dates and locations haven't yet been revealed. Nevertheless, the news has thrilled his fans, causing a renewed buzz on social media, with everyone eagerly awaiting this unique event.

Published on:

17 Jul 2025 10:55 am

English News / Entertainment / Sidhu Moosewala to Perform Live, Three Years After Death: World Tour Announced
