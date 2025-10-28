Sikhs Denied Entry to Diljit Dosanjh Concert Over 'Kirpan' Controversy

Paramveer Singh Bimwal and his wife, Sona Bimwal, residents of Sydney, had purchased tickets for the show at AUD 200 per person (approximately ₹11,000). Paramveer Singh, who is battling a spinal injury, arrived to watch the show despite his condition. During the security check, a metal detector detected his Kirpan. Security personnel informed Paramveer that he would have to remove his Kirpan and place it in a box, which he could retrieve only after the show concluded. Paramveer Singh considered this an insult to his religious beliefs and decided to return without attending the concert. He stated that other attendees protested this decision, after which they were escorted out.