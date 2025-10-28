Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Sikhs Denied Entry to Diljit Dosanjh Concert Over 'Kirpan' Controversy

Chaos erupted at Diljit Dosanjh's concert when people from the Sikh community were denied entry, all because of the Kirpan.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh sydney Concert Sikh community no entry with carry kirpan

Diljit Dosanjh Concert (Image: Patrika)

Diljit Dosanjh Sydney Concert: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is once again in the headlines. The actor and singer's first stadium concert in Sydney, Australia, has become embroiled in a major controversy, with chaos erupting at the event. Reportedly, Sikh attendees wishing to watch Diljit's show were sent home from the gates, with the reason cited being the religious symbol of Sikhism, the 'Kirpan'.

Chaos at Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

Everyone was taken aback at Diljit Dosanjh's concert when fans, who had bought tickets for AUD 11,000, were forced to return home from the gates. This was because many individuals had brought their 'Kirpans' to the concert, and for this reason, they were denied entry into the stadium with their Kirpans and were not allowed inside. Diljit's concert was held at Western Sydney's Parramatta Stadium, which was completely houseful. Approximately 25,000 spectators attended the show, with a significant number belonging to the Punjabi and Sikh communities.

Sikh Individuals Stopped Due to Kirpan in Sydney

Paramveer Singh Bimwal and his wife, Sona Bimwal, residents of Sydney, had purchased tickets for the show at AUD 200 per person (approximately ₹11,000). Paramveer Singh, who is battling a spinal injury, arrived to watch the show despite his condition. During the security check, a metal detector detected his Kirpan. Security personnel informed Paramveer that he would have to remove his Kirpan and place it in a box, which he could retrieve only after the show concluded. Paramveer Singh considered this an insult to his religious beliefs and decided to return without attending the concert. He stated that other attendees protested this decision, after which they were escorted out.

Sikh Community Expresses Anger

Paramveer Singh expressed his anger, stating that this was the first time he had been denied entry to a public place due to his Kirpan. He mentioned that he had previously entered various public spaces, including football matches and schools, with his Kirpan without any issues.

Sona Bimwal stated that they did not receive any refund for the tickets, nor had there been any official communication or contact from the concert organisers regarding this incident. She said, "We waited until 8 PM and then decided to leave on our own." This incident has caused significant resentment among the Sikh community attendees.

Entertainment

