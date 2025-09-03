Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Simple Kaul Confirms Divorce from Rahul Loomba After 15 Years

Actress Simple Kaul has announced her divorce from husband Rahul Loomba. After 15 years of marriage, she has decided to separate from him.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

Simple Kaul-Rahul Loomba Divorce
Simple Kaul and Rahul Loomba (Image: Patrika)

Shocking news has emerged from the television industry. ‘Taarak Mehta’ fame actress Simple Kaul has made a significant decision. Reports suggest she has decided to seek a divorce, ending her 15-year marriage and starting anew. She married Rahul Loomba in 2010.

In a recent interview with ‘ETimes’, the actress confirmed the end of her relationship and stated that she has filed for divorce in court.

Actress's Patience Breaks Down After Marriage Ends

Simple Kaul stated, "I have known this person for so long, but I can't understand how it all ended. My mind isn't ready to comprehend this. We were more than just a family."

She continued, "When you're married, your partner, your family, everything remains the same. I don't know how people drift apart. I just don't understand it."

Simple further added, “I live with love. My life is full of happiness, love, and spirituality. I always want to live like this.” These words reflect her positive and loving outlook.

Simple Kaul's Career

Simple Kaul has showcased her acting talent in popular shows like ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ and ‘Sharaarat’. Additionally, she has worked in numerous TV serials including ‘Jiddi Dil Maane Na’, ‘Yam Hain Hum’, ‘Oye Jassie’, ‘Delhi Wali Thakur Girls’, ‘CID’, ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, and ‘Teen Bahuraniyan’. This is why she has millions of fans today. The actress is also quite active on social media.

Furthermore, the actress is a successful businesswoman. She owns six restaurants in Mumbai and one in Bengaluru. Her husband, Rahul Loomba, is also a successful businessman. Simple has carved a niche for herself in both acting and business through her hard work.

Related Topics

TV News

Updated on:

03 Sept 2025 03:36 pm

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 03:32 pm

English News / Entertainment / Simple Kaul Confirms Divorce from Rahul Loomba After 15 Years
