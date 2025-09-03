Simple Kaul Confirms Divorce from Rahul Loomba After 15 Years

Simple Kaul has showcased her acting talent in popular shows like ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ and ‘Sharaarat’. Additionally, she has worked in numerous TV serials including ‘Jiddi Dil Maane Na’, ‘Yam Hain Hum’, ‘Oye Jassie’, ‘Delhi Wali Thakur Girls’, ‘CID’, ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, and ‘Teen Bahuraniyan’. This is why she has millions of fans today. The actress is also quite active on social media.